Stop for a Safety-Enhanced and Cost-Effective Lighting Demonstration!

By AgAir Update Staff

Patti and I sincerely look forward to seeing you all in person at this year’s NAAA Ag Aviation
Expo in Fort Worth, Texas.
Please stop by and visit with us about our SOLAR Powered LED markers that will light up
your runway or HeliPad!
We have a Proven Track Record of offering a safety-enhanced and cost-effective lighting
solution and sincerely appreciate our Agricultural Aviation Customers!

Blessings and Safe Travels.
Sincerely,
Tim & Patti Cowsert
BrightPortal Resources, LLC
979/270-1655
tim@brightportalresources.com

