Stop for a Safety-Enhanced and Cost-Effective Lighting Demonstration!

Patti and I sincerely look forward to seeing you all in person at this year’s NAAA Ag Aviation

Expo in Fort Worth, Texas.

Please stop by and visit with us about our SOLAR Powered LED markers that will light up

your runway or HeliPad!

We have a Proven Track Record of offering a safety-enhanced and cost-effective lighting

solution and sincerely appreciate our Agricultural Aviation Customers!

Blessings and Safe Travels.

Sincerely,

Tim & Patti Cowsert

BrightPortal Resources, LLC

979/270-1655

tim@brightportalresources.com