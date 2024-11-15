Unmatched Aviation Training – Concorde Battery Corporation’s In-Person IA Renewal

WEST COVINA, CA, U.S.A. – Visiting with colleagues and earning 8 hours of IA Refresher Training in person is what you have been waiting for! Concorde Battery will host the South Carolina IA Renewal Series for aviation professionals and students at Midlands Technical College in West Columbia, SC, on Saturday, February 1, 2025. This in-person event features FAA approved Presentations, Exhibitor Booths, Catered Breaks, Lunch, Door Prizes and more.

Registration for this FREE one day event is now open on the Concorde Battery Online Portal at IA Renewal 2025. Save your seat by registering online. Walk ins will only be accepted until the building occupancy threshold has been met. Registration closes January 20, 2025.

Please join us for expert speakers and exhibitors including Hartzell Engine Tech, Lycoming Engines, Champion Aerospace, Aero Performance & Aircraft Spruce, Tempest Aero, Hutchinson, Sensenich Propeller Services, Goodrich De-Icing, Beringer, Cleveland Wheels & Brakes, Eagle Fuel Cells, Aero-Mach Wilco, G&N Aircraft, ACF-50 and more. Two classrooms will be open simultaneously for up to 8 hours of IA Refresher Training. Walk out with your certificate!

Concorde Battery’s South Carolina IA Renewal Series’ Host & Founder Chris Holder will be on hand to provide encouragement as Master of Ceremonies with his team of volunteers. Meet old friends and make new acquaintances on February 1, 2025! Doors open at 7:00 AM for sign in. Classes begin promptly at 8:00 AM with a break between each 50 minute presentation and a break for your free catered lunch by Sweet Magnolias of Pelion, SC. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day and scholarship checks will be distributed to this year’s student recipients.

Location of IA Renewal / Feb. 1, 2025 – 7 AM – 5 PM

Midlands Technical College

1260 Lexington Drive

West Columbia, SC 29205

Hotel

Country Inn and Suites

2245 Airport Bd., Cayce, SC 29033

803-794-6200

Reference Concorde IA Renewal Series for Special Rate

Concorde Battery manufactures premium sealed lead acid aircraft batteries in West Covina, CA, and Austell, GA. For over 40 years aviators have recognized the proven reliability in general aviation, business aviation, piston and turbine engines, rotorcraft, military, medical and special mission aircraft for superior starting power and emergency use. Concorde Battery values education and is pleased to offer IA Refresher Training in-person & virtually, open to all, with Comprehensive Battery Maintenance Courses available for your organization or business.

Concorde®…the heart of your aircraft®

For More Information:

Contact the IA Renewal Team by email: iarenewal@concordebattery.com

Contact by phone: 1-626-813-1234