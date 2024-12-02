God Became A Man And Lived Among Sinful Humans

The Bible says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it…And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth…The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:1-5, 14, 29).

The apostle Paul wrote, “God was manifested in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen by angels, preached among the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up in glory” (1 Timothy 3:16). The difference between other religions and Christianity is that Christianity believes that the God of the Old Testament put on a human body, and without ceasing to be God, He came and lived on this earth as fully God and fully man for about 33 years. Christianity’s conviction that God took on a human form in the man Jesus of Nazareth is central to the Christian faith. If this isn’t true, then there’s no other adequate explanation of how the sin barrier that separates a holy God from sinful mankind can be taken away. The Old Testament says that God would take on human nature in His plan to redeem mankind from our sin and bring reconciliation between Himself and mankind (Isaiah 7:14, 9:6-7, 53:3-12).

When Adam sinned against God his spiritual life died, and from that point on all of mankind were born as dichotomous (body and soul) beings with a spiritual emptiness at the center of their being and could no longer have fellowship with God. The barrier between God and man is impossible for mankind to cross; a finite man cannot cross over into the infinite; but God can cross over from the infinite into the finite world. The disciples asked Jesus, “Who can be saved?” Jesus said, “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26). The barrier that separates God and mankind was impossible for mere humans to overcome. Mankind’s efforts would have to be measured by God’s perfect holiness and righteousness; an impossible task for sinful mankind.

God took the skin of an innocent animal and covered Adam and Eve’s sin. Not pronouncing the death penalty on Adam and Eve, but providing an animal substitute to die in their place, was a demonstration of the greatness of God’s grace. God continued the pattern of an innocent animal dying for the sin of man with the people of Israel in the Law of Moses. The Hebrew word “kaphar” translated into the English word “atonement” throughout the Old Testament means “to cover.” This was a temporary covering of their sin. Jeremiah indicated that the Law of Moses was a temporary covenant when God spoke of a future new covenant He would establish with Israel (Jeremiah 31:31). God’s plan for permanent forgiveness of sin existed before the world began (1 Peter 1:20).

Over 300 prophecies in the Old Testament concerning the coming of the Messiah were literally fulfilled by the birth, life and death of Jesus of Nazareth. The chances of those prophecies being fulfilled by mere coincidence by one man are so mathematically staggering that it’s almost impossible to calculate. The prophecies in the Old Testament concerning the Messiah makes it very clear that the promised Messiah would be both God and man. This is evident from the prophecies that refer to Him as a child, a son, almighty God and eternal God. “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel…For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 7:14, Isaiah 9:6).

Jesus of Nazareth was born into this world over 2000 years ago according to the predictions of the Old Testament. Jesus of Nazareth perfectly fulfilled every qualification to be the Son of the living God, Savior of mankind, and both the Messiah to Israel and the Savior of all mankind. “When the kindness and the love of God our Savior toward man appeared, not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit, whom He poured out on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Savior, that having been justified by His grace we should become heirs according to the hope of eternal life” (Titus 3:4-7).

Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?…I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 11:25, 14:6). Speaking of Jesus of Nazareth, Peter said, “Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12). My question to you, “Is Jesus of Nazareth your Lord and Savior?”