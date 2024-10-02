A Look at the Ever-Evolving Field of Aerial Application

The aerial application industry is now being described by those within it as a “maturing market.” Chris Lockhart, sales coordinator for Air Tractor, says while demand is there in the foreign markets for their product, the domestic market is dwindling.

“We’ve gone from smaller, multiple aircraft and several different operators to larger aircraft, like the 802, the 800 gallon aircraft, and not as many operators…what we’re seeing in the U.S. now is just replacement and attrition to replace models in an old and aging fleet. So it’s kind of a, kind of a roller coaster in the U.S., but the export market is growing,” Lockhart said.

