Pilot of Plane That Crashed in Marana Neighborhood Shares What Happened

AgAir Update Staff
By AgAir Update Staff
Marana Police and other emergency crews responded to a small plane crash in a residential neighborhood Tuesday. Today, KGUN 9's Marana reporter Madison Thomas follows up with the pilot. via KGUN9

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pilot Tommy Glover says his day started just like normal, doing the job he’s been doing for the past 30 years, but everything changed in just a few seconds.

“Oh, I thought it was the end…yeah…all I see is rooftops…you know…and I’m heading toward them,” Glover said.

Glover, says Tuesday morning he was just about done applying herbicide to a field west of a Marana subdivision—that’s when he says the plane, a Piper PA 36 designed for seeding, crop dusting and other agricultural work, lost power.

