A Wing and a Prayer – Giving Thanks To God For His Many Blessings

Paul wrote, “Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior” (1 Timothy 2:1-3).

We live in a very busy and complicated world, which causes us to live busy and complicated lives. For aerial applicators this means getting up early in the morning, feeding ourselves, and getting ready for work. Sometimes it’s hurry-up and wait for the weather to give us an opportunity to get our planes in the air. There are some important things we should put on our list as we start our day. We should pray for our self, our family, our employees, our customers, our military men and women, and that the leaders of our nation will do what’s best for the people of the USA. “Far be it from me that I should sin against the Lord in ceasing to pray for you” (1 Samuel 12:23).

Did you notice that along with our prayers we are to “give thanks to God?” We’re never so busy that we can’t say, “Thank You Lord, for your love, grace and mercy that You show us every day.” A simple, “Thanks Lord” is sufficient if you can’t think of anything else, because God knows our every thought, motive, word and action before we think, say or do it. Jesus tells us to pray for our enemies and do good to them; that also goes for our competition. You might think you built your business, but the apostle Paul said, “What do you have that you did not receive? And if you did receive it, why do you boast as if you had not received it?” (1 Corinthians 4:7). “God gives life, breath, and everything else to all people” (Acts 17:25). We should even thank God for our problems, because they usually make us spiritually, mentally, and physically stronger.

Paul’s prayer was that “We be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding; that we may walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing Him, being fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God; strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power” (Colossians 1:9-11). Peter said that the primary missions for the apostles was to be in continual prayer and ministry of God’s Word (Acts 6:4). If God’s Word doesn’t control our thoughts, motives, words and actions, then our mind is being controlled by our sinful flesh, worldly systems, and satanic forces. Whatever controls our mind will control everything about us. A person who has their mind immersed in God’s Word will be able to apply God’s principles to their life. Thanking God for His knowledge and wisdom to conduct our earthly business should be a daily experience in the life of a Christian. “The Lord makes poor and makes rich; He brings low and lifts up” (1 Samuel 2:7).

“Giving thanks to the Father who has qualified us to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in the light” (Colossians 1:12). Christians should praise and thank God for what He has done for us by giving His Son, Jesus Christ, to die for our sins so that we can have eternal life in heaven, “Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift” (1 Corinthians 1:4). For many Christians life is so busy that they get up every morning not even thinking of God, much less thanking Him for His grace and mercy toward us. Too many times Christians become like the leech’s daughters, wanting God to “Give, Give” (Proverbs 30:15). Most Christians want God to provide their every want, but they are slow to thank God for what He does for them every day. Christians seem to forget that it’s only because of God’s grace toward us that we receive the necessities of life from Him. Not being thankful to God for all His tremendous blessings puts a person in the company of evil men and women (Luke 6:35, Romans 1:21, 2 Timothy 3:2).

Jesus said, “I thank You, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and prudent and have revealed them to babes. Even so, Father, for so it seemed good in Your sight” (Matthew 11:25-26). Before feeding the five thousand Jesus gave thanks to God (John 6:11). Before Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead, He lifted up His eyes and said, “Father, I thank You that You have heard Me” (John 11:41). The psalmist wrote, “Offer to God thanksgiving, Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good!…Oh, that men would give thanks to the Lord for His goodness…And for His wonderful works to the children of men! Let them sacrifice the sacrifices of thanksgiving, and declare His works with rejoicing” (Psalm 50:14, 107:21-22). Being thankful to God for His blessings was a common theme of the Old Testament prophets such as David (2 Samuel 22:50) and Daniel (Daniel 6:10).

Paul wrote, “We are bound to thank God always for you, brethren, as it is fitting, because your faith grows exceedingly” (2 Thessalonians 1:3). Christian should be thankful for the common things of life, like food, clothing, a good job, and good health, “In everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). Even the angels, who will never have as high a position in God’s kingdom as Christians, stand around God’s throne and fall on their faces before the throne and worship God, saying: “Amen! Blessing and glory and wisdom, thanksgiving and honor and power and might, be to our God forever and ever. Amen” (Revelation 7:11-12). “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).