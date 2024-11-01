NAAA Holds Fall Board Meeting in Chatanooga, TN

The following is from Andrew Moore’s CEO Report during the 2024 Fall Board Meeting of the National Agricultural Aviation Association via NAAA. It has been edited for space. For the full report, visit agaviation.org.

Andrew Moore, NAAA CEO started his state of the industry report during the 2024 Fall Board Meeting by discussing 2024 agricultural and aerial application economic figures. Between 2016 and 2022 there was an upward increase in U.S. net farm income according to USDA data, however last year it decreased and in 2024 it is projected to be $140 billion, a 6.8% decrease from 2023. This is due to lower commodity prices; higher production expenses and interest rates; and a drop in U.S. ag exports and an increase in U.S. ag imports. USDA estimates U.S. 2024 ag exports will decline by $4.7 billion to $148.3 billion this year compared to $153 billion last year. USDA estimates the trade imbalance between U.S. ag exports versus ag imports will be a $23.3 billion deficit in 2024. There was a $10.9 billion U.S. deficit in 2023. USDA forecasts a $42.5 billion deficit in U.S. ag trade for 2025. This is primarily due to rising protectionism globally and an anemic attempt by the administration to find new global ag markets.

Moore then presented results from NAAA’s recent survey of the agricultural aviation industry based on performance numbers from the 2024 season. With 19.6% of operators participating, the number of hours flown per aircraft in 2024 was 330 hours—a 0.7% increase from the 327.62 hours flown in 2023. The 10-year average of hours flown per aircraft is 318 hours. The average number of aircraft in use per operation this year was 2.9%, up 21% from 2.39 aircraft per operation in 2023. The 10-year average is 2.32 aircraft per operation. In 2024, each operation flew an average of 920 hours and treated 141,084 acres.

Approximately, 27.92% flew either significantly greater or somewhat greater acres in 2024 versus 2023, while 27.92% flew about the same number of acres and 44.16% flew either somewhat fewer or significantly fewer acres compared to 2023. In 2024 fixed-wing aircraft were used in 80% of the operations, helicopters in 15%, and UAS in 5%.

In terms of operators’ outlook for 2025 32.81% were optimistic compared to 43% polled in 2023 about 2024’s prospects. The remaining operators were either neutral (42.19%) or negative (25%) about 2025’s prospects.

Moore then turned to government relations issues, specifically pesticide issues. A major success that occurred this year was the announcement by the Biden Administration that EPA plans to update how it assesses aerial drift based on research and recommendations from NAAA to ensure that EPA’s AgDRIFT model reflects modern agricultural aviation practices. This policy announcement has been backed up by actual EPA policy. One example of many was found in the agency’s recent insecticide strategy policy for endangered species protections. EPA changed the default aircraft in the model from an AT-401 to the more aerodynamic AT-802 with a corresponding increase in swath width and decrease in the number of passes. The default droplet size was increased to medium, and the atmospheric stability was set to a level that rules out the presence of an inversion. EPA also increased the upwind swath displacement to reflect what is practiced in the industry. All these more realistic industry scenarios used now in the model shows less aerial drift occurring which helps to prevent products from being used by air and/or keeps unnecessary and burdensome aerial restrictions at bay. There were two NAAA assumptions EPA did not embrace completely—surface roughness and standard boom drop. This was based on the need for additional data collection and analysis to support these assumptions. This is why NAAA develops a comprehensive industry survey approximately every five years so actual data of drift reduction technologies is collected along with other aerial application statistics such as average acres treated per aircraft per day and the like. All of which helps counter overestimates of aerial application risks that sometimes come out of the agency. Moore announced that another one of these surveys will be forthcoming for operators to complete in 2025. He also announced that since 2017, NAAA has commented on over 280 EPA pesticide reregistration reviews and pesticide policy proposals to ensure aerial application use on labels. Moore also updated the attendees about efforts to update the computer coding of the AGDISP atmospheric drift model to allow for even more drift reduction variables to be added and computed by the model to further refine it and prove aerial drift reductions and also so uncrewed aircraft drift projections can be computed. Resources to recode the model comes from a 5-year, $250,000 CDC grant of which $60,282 has been spent. NAAREF has also pledged a total of $50,000 towards the project. The total cost of the project is estimated at $500,000.

Moore also discussed NAAA’s success with the FAA reauthorization bill enacted this past summer by stating that language in the statute requires FAA one more year to finalize rural tower marking and geospatial logging requirements for these low-altitude aviation hazards between 50-200 feet in height. If not completed the agency must report to Congress annually on the effects that unmarked towers have on crewed aircraft pilots. FAA Deputy Administrator Kathryn Thomson told NAAA this summer that the proposed rule would be released within the year. The FAA reauthorization included another NAAA advocated provision directing FAA to “establish…The safety of manned aircraft operating in the national airspace system,” when considering regulations allowing drones to operate beyond visual line of site. This language counters language from an FAA advisory committee that met two years ago that would not require drones to give right of way or equip with detect and avoid technology in certain circumstances.

Another major success achieved by NAAA earlier this year was approval by the FAA of aerial applicators’ own radio frequency—122.925—that will help awareness of other low-altitude aircraft activity in the vicinity of aerial applications being made.

Moore also announced that recent communications with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration indicated that the proposed regulation allowing the transportation of 1,000 gallons or fewer of Jet A without having a CDL HazMat endorsement is scheduled to be released this month.

Moore also gave an update on the recently expired Farm Bill that Congress has yet to reauthorize. The House Agriculture Committee’s marked-up version of the bill does include NAAA supported language that would provide federal and state primacy in enforcing pesticide law rather than local control that tends to base pesticide use rules on emotion and not science. Similar language was also included in the Senate’s draft version of the bill. The House markup version also included an exemption from the unnecessary and burdensome Clean Water Act pesticide general permit requirements. The full House did not take up the bill due to concerns with funding levels. Democrats wanted more nutritional spending; fiscal conservatives were concerned over the total funding of nutrition and other programs as the U.S. faces a $34 trillion federal debt. NAAA is also urging supportive language of USDA aerial application technology research support and marking/logging requirements for rural broadband grants resulting in rural tower erection. There is a possibility that a bill may come out of a post-election lame duck session of Congress but it is more likely a temporary extension will pass and the bill will be kicked down the road until 2025 as both parties are hoping better conditions exist then for their interest

NAAA also exhibited this year at Ag on the Mall for the second time with numerous other ag groups. It displayed a Bell Jet Ranger ag helicopter between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington monument, which was a tremendous draw to the public and to ag media, key federal lawmakers and policymakers. Some of the visits to NAAA’s helicopter display included G.T. Thompson, House Agriculture Committee chair.; Katie Thomson, deputy administrator with the FAA; Jake Li, deputy assistant administrator with EPA’s office overseeing all pesticide use; Zippy Duval, president of the Farm Bureau; and Alex Dunn president of CropLife America, the association representing pesticide manufacturers.

Moore also acknowledged members’ efforts in spreading the good word of aerial application. Last month Mid-Atlantic state operator Matt Crabbe self-sponsored a segment on RFD-TV’s program “Total Acre Farming,” a weekly program that averages around 40,000 viewers detailing ag aviation’s crucial role in pest and disease management and NAAA’s support of the industry. Air Tractor exhibited its AT-802 at the Farm Progress Show in August as did Rotor Technologies. The show regularly has more than 150,000 domestic and international ag attendees. Air Tractor also exhibited at this year’s Commodity Classic. Moore also acknowledged the selfless acts of North Carolina members Craig and Leslie Craft, Billy Whitfield, Hugh Cundiff and Mike and Tiffany Rivenbark for their help in flying supplies to needing victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Moore then relayed the history of the board’s decision to establish NAAA’s Uncrewed Aerial Application System (UAAS) Committee. With EPA delayed in modeling drones for drift, and FAA is under pressure from Congress to integrate drones, and, as such, expediting their registration for aerial applications with fewer safety protections compared to crewed aircraft. This has created pressure on NAAA to take matters into its own hands to broaden the messages of paramount importance to all in aerial application, both crewed and uncrewed, airspace safety and application efficacy. The uncrewed aerial application industry has grown by 23% per year. FAA has registered 900 solely uncrewed part 137 operations and 1,938 uncrewed application drones as of June of this year. Due to this trend and to bring the uncrewed aerial application industry the NAAA’s aviation safety and environmental professionalism curriculum and policies, the UAAS Committee was established to ensure the low-altitude airspace is safe for these two aircraft to healthfully coexist.

The Ag Airman Guidelines (AAG) was released this year, and the document covers subjects needed in which to be versed pertaining to aerial application knowledge and skills requirements under 14 CFR Part 137. It was recommended by the NTSB in 2014 as part of a special investigative report that these procedures be better organized and presented to those entering the aerial application field. NAAA has developed this AAG for pilots to comply with and coupled with the online curriculum offered with C-PAASS/and in its education center as part of its website, NAAA continues to provide learning tools covering these knowledge and skills topics and has requested that the NTSB consider this action satisfactorily addressed by the NAAA.

Next covered was the PAASS program’s 2024-2025 season curriculum—the 27th year of the program strengthening the industry’s safety, security and stewardship. The aviation safety portion of the program will cover controlled flight into terrain accident prevention, such as avoiding collisions with wires, towers, guy-wires, trees, and other objects. The environmental professionalism portion will discuss USDA’s aerial droplet size models to maximize efficacy and mitigate drift and how to comply with EPA’s Bulletin Live! Two maps of endangered species that may trigger pesticide use limitation areas.

Moore provided an overview on C-PAASS 2024. Two online educational modules focusing on wire avoidance and droplet size were added as part of the professional certification requirements. Three additional educational modules focusing on operation security, inadvertent entry into instrument meteorological conditions and an additional droplet size module will be added in 2025. Moore encouraged more participation and urged allied endorsement of C-PAASS citing statistics that 85% of ag aviation accidents stem from those not participating annually. With only 47% of ag pilots attending PAASS annually, aerial drift incidents and accident rates have reduced by 26%. Fatal accident rates have dropped as well. Regarding accidents, 2024 has sadly seen 13 fatal accidents this year out of a total of 52.

Moore discussed financial issues stating that NAAREF completed its 2023-2024 fiscal year with a surplus of $85,543. NAAA completed its fiscal year for 2023-2024 with a surplus of $15,269 due primarily to strong auction, and investment gains. NAAA spends $1,756.60 per member based on $2,764,894 in expenses and 1,574 members. NAAA member dues only cover 29.5% of NAAA’s total expenses. Memberships cost $1.78 per day for operators and $0.77 per day for ag pilots. As of the end of September, NAAA had 1,574 members (519 operators and 492 ag pilots). It ended 2023 with 1,700 members which dropped 7% from 2022’s total membership numbers. Renewals for 2025 are at 294 members (122 operators; 56 ag pilots). Moore pondered if membership numbers would be greater if insurance companies required C-PAASS or if pesticide labels offered more flexibility to aerial applicators that were C-PAASS certified.

He also stated that NAAA now offers health and life insurance plans for NAAA members to take advantage of possibly lower insurance rates. Quotes can be obtained by logging in as a member on the NAAA website, going to the Membership tab’s dropdown menu and clicking Health Insurance Benefits.

Moore concluded by providing information forecasting technology trends from the 2024 CropLife magazine/Purdue study surveying input suppliers such as ag retailers and cooperatives of precision farming adoption. The results showed that 14% of crop inputs were applied by drone in 2021, 35% this year, and 51% projected to be applied by drone in 2027. Of the ag retailers and cooperatives using machine vision weed detection on sprayers, 22% stated that they didn’t know if they made a profit, 44% did not break even, 33% broke even, and 0% made a profit. Of those surveyed using variable rate technology for fertilizer application, 7% stated they didn’t know if they made a profit, 2% did not break even, 19% broke even, and 72% made a profit. Of those that used variable rate technology for pesticide applications, 12% stated that they didn’t know if they made money, 6% didn’t break even, 17% broke even, and 65% made a profit. In conclusion, the last survey result Moore provided was of ag retailers and cooperatives using uncrewed aerial vehicles to apply inputs of which 12% didn’t know if they made a profit, 23% did not break even; 31% broke even, and 34% made a profit.

Some other highlights from the meeting:

2024 Officers: Matt Woolard, treasurer, Joel Meyer, secretary, Glenn Holloway, vice president, and Ray Newcomb, president

NAAA’s future convention sites as follows:

2025 in Reno: Nov. Nov. 17-19 (aircraft flown in)

2026 in Savannah: Nov. 16-18 (aircraft flown in)

2027 in Oklahoma City: Nov. 15-17 (aircraft trucked in)

2028 in Reno: Nov. 13-15 (aircraft flown in)

Awards Committee: Chairman JT Helms (Old Republic) announced the award winners that will be recognized at the Excellence in the Ag Aviation banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in Fort Worth. They are as follows:

Allied Award (significantly contributed to benefit the allied industry and aerial application industry): Jason Wolcott, Turbine Training Center

John Robert Horne Memorial Award (ag pilot with five years or less experience with exemplary safety record): Landunn Koyle, Idaho ag pilot

Zoren & Joan O’Brien Memorial Outstanding Service Award (extraordinary service performed to ag aviation industry): Randy Hardy, Assured Partners

Larsen-Miller Community Service Award (outstanding service to local community): Shane Root, Kansas ag aviation operator

Opal & Bill Binnion Memorial Award (outstanding effort to positively educate the public about agricultural aviation): Jane Pitlick, Star-Flex

Richard “Dick” Reade Memorial Award (significantly contributed to benefit the allied industry and aerial application industry): Rebecca Burns and Angie Banz, Assured Partners

William O. Marsh Safety Award (significant achievements in ag aviation safety): Tom May, Nebraska ag aviation pilot educator

Membership Committee: Vice Committee Chairman JT Helms announced the Ag Wings of Tomorrow scholarship recipients. More applications were received this year than any other year. The recipients are Lilly Paxton (sponsored by Perry Hofer, Doland, SD); Cheyenne Kingsley (sponsored by John Keith Smith, Adairville, KY); Christopher Werth (sponsored by Taylor Swanson, Johnson Lake, NE) and McKenna Meise (sponsored by Fred Meise, Moses Lake, WA). BASF and Thrush Aircraft are the generous sponsors of this program. Helms also announced that there were no applications for the Charles Stokes Memorial Turbine Training Scholarship generously provided by Jim Mills of Turbines Inc.

Museum Committee: Treasurer and Committee Chairman Matt Woolard provided an update on the Last Pass brick walkway at the National Agricultural Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame located in Jackson, Mississippi. The walkway will include the names of aerial applicators who have passed away while in the line of duty conducting ag flights. The goal is completion by the October 2025 NAAA & NAAREF meetings which will be held in Jackson.

Woolard also reported that the S-2A Snow vintage ag aircraft arrived at the museum this summer and is now on the floor. Lighting enhancements are complete in the exhibit part of the museum. A Thrush 600 and a Pawnee are also potentially being donated but cannot be housed due to space constraints. The museum would need to build another area in which to hold these and other aircraft.

Nominating Committee: Committee Chairman Former President Craig Craft announced the following slate of officers for 2025 that will be voted upon at the November 17, 2024 board meeting:

President – Mike Rivenbark (NC)

Vice President – Matt Hovdenes (ND)

Secretary – Tim Swanson (MI)

Treasurer – Sue Stewart (NM)

NAAREF also named the following officers for 2025:

President: Rod Thomas, Idaho

Vice President: Jim Perrin, Wisconsin

Treasurer: Eric Rojek, Covington Engines

Secretary: Matt Hovdenes, North Dakota

