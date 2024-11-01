NAAA Membership Supports Your Business and Career

NAAA’s primary goal is to unite operators, pilots, allied businesses, and industry supporters to promote and safeguard the aerial application industry. However, the benefits of membership extend well beyond its mission. Joining NAAA means becoming part of a grassroots community filled with individuals who are passionate about their work. It’s a network of people who understand the challenges of long hours, the stress of weather-dependent operations, and the complexities of working away from—or alongside—family.

This unique profession of ag aviation instills a deep sense of pride among those fortunate enough to be part of it. NAAA members are passionate individuals dedicated to their beloved industry. They include first-, second-, and third-generation ag aviators, as well as spouses and families who contribute to daily operations. NAAA members truly represent the best in the field with their experiences, enthusiasm, and dedication embodying the spirit of NAAA membership.

Ray Newcomb, 2024 NAAA President and operator of JBI Helicopter Services in Pembroke, New Hampshire, spoke highly of the association saying, “Without the volunteers and the staff, we wouldn’t have an industry. I firmly believe that. When I talk to people that aren’t members, I try to educate them. I say, ‘You know what? I was in your shoes once also. So just join and come to a meeting. I think you’d be appreciative of what they do. These people are doing a great job for our industry.’”

While ag aviators and their businesses have been busy aiding farmers to produce a safe, affordable, and abundant supply of food, fiber, and bioenergy, NAAA has been busy making sure the low-altitude airspace is safe for aerial application businesses to operate, as well as ensuring that companies have the pesticide products needed to do the job without unnecessary and burdensome restrictions.

A top priority of 2024 included NAAA ramping up external communications touting the benefits of aerial application to farmers and farm service providers that benefit from it. One great example of public relations that benefits aerial application businesses is NAAA’s contribution of articles and ads throughout 2024 in Farm Journal’s publications promoting aerial application services. Farm Journal readers can directly search the location of aerial application businesses on NAAA’s Find An Aerial Applicator database located at the top of each page of its website. The Farm Journal ads and articles had a potential circulation of 150,000 ag retailers, crop consultants and farmers throughout the United States!

Several of NAAA’s services conducted on your behalf this year included:

NAAA has submitted over 300 comments since 2017 to the EPA to keep aerial applications on pesticide labels, enabling applicators to keep a deep inventory of pesticide tools without unnecessary and burdensome restrictions.

FAA approval for ag aircraft communications of radio frequency 122.925 to ensure safe operating distances between ag aircraft and other aircraft.

A health care and life insurance policy that will be available for NAAA members to purchase for their families and businesses at competitive rates, starting in the fall of 2024.

C-PAASS: Continued growth of our professional certification program for aerial applicators that take additional steps to augment their professionalism through consistent application equipment maintenance and education, positioning themselves to be recognized and rewarded by their insurance providers, pesticide manufacturers, and customers. Learn more at https://education.agaviation.org.

NAAA successfully advocated for the FAA Reauthorization Bill to include NAAA language ensuring the safety of manned aircraft from drone activity operating beyond visual line of site (BVLOS) and language establishing a deadline to the FAA to finalize a rule requiring the logging of towers’ locations and requiring their marking to protect low-altitude aviators.

Anyone taking advantage of the federal fuel tax exemption is benefiting from NAAA’s dedicated efforts for over 20 years that secures over $4 million in additional annual tax relief for U.S. aerial applicators. As a result of NAAA’s hard work, the industry has saved an additional $76 million in taxes. This legislation eliminated the need for aerial applicators to obtain waivers from their farmer-customers to qualify for fuel excise tax relief. It also provided relief from federal excise taxes on fuel used while ferrying to and from agricultural application facilities. While NAAA has achieved this significant victory, ongoing efforts are needed to ensure these benefits remain for years to come.

Thanks to generous sponsorships, NAAA provides three scholarship programs that enable members to support applicants, whether they are family members, friends, or community members. Additionally, members can be nominated by their state or regional association to participate in the NAAA/Syngenta Leadership Training Program. To learn more, visit AgAviation.org/career/scholarship.

NAAA offers a wide range of resources and ongoing benefits for its members. These include discounts for attending or exhibiting at the Ag Aviation Expo, and access to the NAAA Membership Directory—both in print and online—providing excellent networking opportunities for finding new business prospects, workers, and qualified ag aviation service, equipment and parts suppliers. As a member, you’ll also receive NAAA publications, eNewsletters, and valuable web content at AgAviation.org. Additionally, NAAA hosts life-saving education and safety programs at the convention, on its website, and through the PAASS program, which allow you to earn continuing education units to maintain your commercial pesticide license.

Join NAAA or renew your membership today! The benefits far outweigh the cost of dues by providing effective advocacy that helps reduce regulations and taxes impacting your aerial application business. Plus, your trade association membership dues are tax deductible.

Membership is easy!

Call (202) 546-5722 or pay membership dues online at AgAviation.org