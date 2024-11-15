DSU Commercial Aviation Program Receives Generous Aircraft Donation from Jetran

CLEVELAND, Miss. – Delta State University‘s Commercial Aviation program has received a major boost, thanks to a generous donation from Jetran, an aircraft manufacturing consultancy based in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. During a recent fly-in event at Box Field in Sunflower County, Jetran gifted Delta State with a Grumman-Schweizer Ag Cat, a single-engine agricultural aircraft, facilitated by the efforts of aviation enthusiast and retired ag pilot Buddy Box.

This contribution was secured after extensive work by Delta State’s team, including Dr. Lori Spencer, Chief Development Officer and Chief of Staff for the DSU Foundation, along with former chair of the Commercial Aviation Department Colonel Brad MacNealy and owner and operator of Shelby Air Ike Brunetti, who are dedicated to expanding the aerial application training program at Delta State.

“Brad, Ike, and I have been working to build up this program by connecting with industry leaders who could support it through scholarships, equipment donations, and expertise,” Spencer said. “In the fall of 2023, we learned about Buddy Box and his interest in donating an aircraft. After multiple conversations with Buddy, we saw the immense value this Ag Cat would bring to our ag aviation students and took steps to make the transfer happen.”

Dr. Suzette Matthews, Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director of the Delta State University Foundation, signed the bill of sale to finalize the transfer. “We are incredibly grateful to Jetran and Buddy Box for their remarkable generosity,” said Matthews. “This aircraft will offer invaluable, hands-on learning opportunities for our students, equipping them with skills essential for the agricultural aviation sector.”

The unique fly-in event also offered Delta State students the opportunity to engage with industry leaders from Raytheon, FedEx and Mammoth Freighters, alongside Box and Jetran representatives. Box, who piloted agricultural planes from 1964 to 1995, recounted the Ag Cat’s history and the inspiration behind the donation.

“This plane served as a training aircraft for a few years,” Box said. “After it sustained damage during an ice storm, we restored it, and I knew Delta State would benefit from it. I’m thrilled that these students will be able to use it to gain valuable hands-on experience.”

Douglas Jaffe, CEO of Jetran, expressed his enthusiasm for Delta State’s students. “I hope the students enjoy the airplane,” he said. “At Jetran, we value practical experience and strive to offer solutions that enhance the capabilities of aviation professionals worldwide. We’re excited to support Delta State’s mission to train skilled pilots who are ready to serve the industry.”

Since 1985, Jetran has served the transport category industry, providing custom solutions in areas from financing to maintenance. The donation underscores Delta State’s role in the field, positioning the University as a leader in training for agricultural and commercial aviation.

Chair of the Commercial Aviation Department Major Allen Williams emphasized the donation’s alignment with the program’s growth initiatives.

He said, “Our senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith, a former agriculture and commerce commissioner for Mississippi, has long supported the need for skilled ag pilots. This gift aligns perfectly with Delta State’s goals, and we’re not only strengthening our professional pilot program but expanding into UAVs, air traffic control, and maintenance. This spring, we’ll launch a maintenance apprenticeship program, allowing students to gain practical experience while they complete our Bachelor of Applied Sciences degree. These steps are setting the foundation for a comprehensive aviation education that will serve Mississippi and beyond.”

Spencer said, “I’m grateful to Mr. Jaffe and Jetran for their trust and generosity, and I look forward to welcoming him to DSU in the future.”