10th Year for Ag Aviation Golf Tournament a Success!

The 10th Annual Ag Aviation Golf Tournament was a great success this year at the Red Apple in Heber Springs, AR!

65 golfers competed, and over 95 attended the dinner.

Friday night, there was a wonderful reception at the home of Mark and Lucy Smith of Eden Isle, Arkansas. Doug and Amy Gibson provided beef tenderloin, along with other meats and condiments. The golf committee provided other delicious food items.

This year, a donation will made to the Scott Rainey Scholarship and the William Austin Scholarship at Delta State University in Cleveland, MS.

The attendees had a lot of laughs and conversations, enjoyed the gorgeous weather, and played golf on a beautiful course.

Next year’s tournament will be held on the 3rd weekend of October, 2025