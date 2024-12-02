From the Publisher – 2024 Ag Aviation Expo Sets Records

The 2024 Ag Aviation Expo, held at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, set new records for the ag aviation community. With record-breaking attendance, innovative exhibits, and engaging programming, this year’s event proved why it remains a must-attend gathering for all of those in ag aviation.

Sunday marked the installation of new 2025 NAAA Officers who will steer the Association in the new year. Mike Rivenbark (NC) was voted in as President, joined by Matt Hovdenes (ND) as Vice President, Tim Swanson (MI) as Secretary, and Sue Stewart (NM) as Treasurer.

The NAAREF fundraiser, “Bucking for PAASS,” was the highlight of Sunday’s events. Participants flocked to the mechanical bull, raising substantial funds for NAAREF while enjoying friendly competition.

Kevin Humphreys delivered an inspiring keynote at the Kickoff Breakfast, speaking of the often misunderstood subject of mental health. Anderson & Riddle presented an insurance mock trial, another standout session, offering valuable insights into navigating complex industry challenges.

This year’s central location in Fort Worth and (maybe) an event scheduled earlier in the year contributed to an unprecedented 1,812 attendees and 165 exhibitors— and according to NAAA, the highest turnout since tracking began more than twenty years ago. The bustling convention hall was packed with ag aviation professionals exploring our industry’s latest products and services. Booth traffic was so high that we ran out of magazines!

Beyond the exhibits and presentations, the Expo remains a cornerstone for reconnecting with friends and colleagues. Networking and exchanging insights reinforced why this event is more than just a conference—it’s an investment in your profession, and everyone should attend!

As the year winds down, state shows are underway, kicking off a busy travel season for AAU in January with Louisiana, followed by events in Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and beyond. February promises a packed schedule as well, including a trip to Canada.

Thank you for making 2024 an unforgettable year. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and look forward to seeing you next year!