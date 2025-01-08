Airwolf Aerospace Receives More STC Approvals with Two New EASA STCs for True Blue Power® Lithium-ion Batteries in Eight Helicopter Models

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO. January 8, 2025 – Airwolf Aerospace has received supplemental type certificate (STC) approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the installation of True Blue Power® main ship batteries.

The EASA STCs are for True Blue Power® TB17 Lithium-ion batteries in four makes and nine models of helicopters and True Blue Power® TB20 Lithium-ion batteries in Airbus AS350/AS355 helicopters.

Airwolf Aerospace’s Lithium-ion battery STCs are on a roll, with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval in early 2024, ANAC Brazil and Transport Canada STC approvals in late 2024, and now EASA STC approval.

TB17 (17AH) EASA STC 100855641 – Transport Canada SH24-32 – FAA STC SR04637CH –ANAC 2024S11-10

Airbus H125/AS350, AS355, EC-120, H130/EC130

Bell 206A/B, 206L/L1/L3/L4

Enstrom 480B

MD 369/500

Hiller UH-12E (FAA, Transport Canada)

TB20 (20AH) EASA STC 10085637 – Transport Canada SH24-33 – FAA STC SR04644CH

Airbus H125/AS350, AS355

The field-proven, technical standard order (TSO)-certified True Blue Power® TB17 and TB20 lithium-ion batteries provide significant advantages, including:

Lower weight. Up to 63 percent lighter, increases useful load.

Up to 63 percent lighter, increases useful load. Faster, cooler engine starts. Higher voltage for reliable powerful starts. Don’t be let down by your current battery.

Higher voltage for reliable powerful starts. Don’t be let down by your current battery. Extremely fast charging. Have a fully topped off battery four to 10 minutes after start.

Have a fully topped off battery four to 10 minutes after start. Longer life, Eight-year average. Stop replacing batteries frequently.

Stop replacing batteries frequently. Reduced maintenance. Two-year maintenance cycle (TB17), On condition (TB20). No more excessive damaging cap checks and NiCad maintenance.

Two-year maintenance cycle (TB17), On condition (TB20). No more excessive damaging cap checks and NiCad maintenance. Extreme cold capable. Automatic built in heater. No need to take the battery with you in extremely cold weather.

Airwolf Aerospace is the leader in Lithium-ion helicopter battery installations with more applications than any other company. They are very pleased to be able to offer helicopter operators the numerous benefits of Lithium-ion which include not having to worry about hot starts. Look for more Airwolf STCs for more helicopter applications and additional battery models soon.