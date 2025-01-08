Airwolf Aerospace Receives More STC Approvals with Two New EASA STCs for True Blue Power® Lithium-ion Batteries in Eight Helicopter Models

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO. January 8, 2025 – Airwolf Aerospace has received supplemental type certificate (STC) approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the installation of True Blue Power® main ship batteries.
The EASA STCs are for True Blue Power® TB17 Lithium-ion batteries in four makes and nine models of helicopters and True Blue Power® TB20 Lithium-ion batteries in Airbus AS350/AS355 helicopters.
Airwolf Aerospace’s Lithium-ion battery STCs are on a roll, with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval in early 2024, ANAC Brazil and Transport Canada STC approvals in late 2024, and now EASA STC approval.
TB17 (17AH) EASA STC 100855641 – Transport Canada SH24-32 – FAA STC SR04637CH –ANAC 2024S11-10
- Airbus H125/AS350, AS355, EC-120, H130/EC130
- Bell 206A/B, 206L/L1/L3/L4
- Enstrom 480B
- MD 369/500
- Hiller UH-12E (FAA, Transport Canada)
TB20 (20AH) EASA STC 10085637 – Transport Canada SH24-33 – FAA STC SR04644CH
- Airbus H125/AS350, AS355
The field-proven, technical standard order (TSO)-certified True Blue Power® TB17 and TB20 lithium-ion batteries provide significant advantages, including:
- Lower weight. Up to 63 percent lighter, increases useful load.
- Faster, cooler engine starts. Higher voltage for reliable powerful starts. Don’t be let down by your current battery.
- Extremely fast charging. Have a fully topped off battery four to 10 minutes after start.
- Longer life, Eight-year average. Stop replacing batteries frequently.
- Reduced maintenance. Two-year maintenance cycle (TB17), On condition (TB20). No more excessive damaging cap checks and NiCad maintenance.
- Extreme cold capable. Automatic built in heater. No need to take the battery with you in extremely cold weather.
Airwolf Aerospace is the leader in Lithium-ion helicopter battery installations with more applications than any other company. They are very pleased to be able to offer helicopter operators the numerous benefits of Lithium-ion which include not having to worry about hot starts. Look for more Airwolf STCs for more helicopter applications and additional battery models soon.