TAE Aerospace Acquires Arizona’s Southwest Airmotive

TAE Aerospace is delighted to announce it recently completed the purchase of Southwest Airmotive Corporation (SWA) of Eloy, Arizona in a move that will expand TAE Aerospace’s PT6 MRO capability in the United States.

While the ownership of SWA will change with the purchase, all of SWA’s management, staff, tooling, test equipment, and inventory will remain in the business in Eloy delivering the same high-quality PT6 MRO services currently provided by the company.

It is also important to note that SWA will retain the Southwest Airmotive company name and branding.

SWA’s founder Dwight Cox will continue to have overall responsibility for the management of the SWA business with support from the current SWA management team.

By joining the TAE Aerospace group, SWA becomes part of a global company that now offers both PT6 and TPE331 engine MRO solutions to our customers from multiple locations in the world. It also means SWA now has access to TAE Aerospace’s in house PT6 LRU MRO capabilities, that include both Honeywell and Woodward FCU and Prop Governor component approvals. SWA will also now have access to our global inventory of in-stock parts as well as access to our exchange engine and LRU pool which are available to all our customers to help improve turn times.

According to TAE Aerospace’s CEO, Andrew Sanderson, the SWA team are committed to continue providing the same great level of service to customers that it has delivered during its long and proud history.

“At TAE Aerospace we’re an aerospace maintenance, engineering and logistics company with offices and customers around the world. Our main focus is the MRO of turbine engines and controls for commercial, BGA and defense customers which means the SWA operation is a great fit for the business in the US,” Mr Sanderson said.

“We now have six locations throughout the US as well as four maintenance facilities in Australia and offices in Europe and Asia.

“Our rapid growth around the world in the past 10 years is a testament to the strong reputation we have built for providing outstanding services and value in every market in which we operate. SWA is now part of that global growth story and we are delighted to have their team joining ours.”

For more details about TAE Aerospace visit www.taeaerospace.com.