Memorial Fund Set for Gavin Morse

Gavin Morse tragically lost his life in an agricultural aviation accident on July 2, 2022. A memorial service will be held on July 16th, 2022 at 2:00 pm at his home base of GEM Air Inc., 898 W Lind-Warden Rd., Warden, WA 98857. If you are needing a hotel room, a local place has generously offered a discount for us. Please contact Anna Wells at 1-509-398-5890 for more details or if you plan on attending via aircraft.

Friends and family are also in the process of collecting photos and memories. If you have any to share, submit via email to annaleewells@gmail.com

A memorial fund has been set up for the family. You can access the Memorial Fund here.

A meal train has also been set up. You can access the Meal Train here.