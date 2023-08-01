What is a Warranty?

Many things in life come with a warranty, but you can be disappointed and infuriated if you don’t read the terms and conditions or understand them. Hopefully, the Ag engine warranty that Pratt and Whitney Canada provide is clear to you. Let’s ensure that you are getting the most out of the warranty provided to you.

The basic warranty. Pratt & Whitney Canada has a two-part warranty coverage in their enhanced warranty for Ag engines. Just for your information, military-use engines have different warranties. For older Ag engines, the warranty period is the first 1000 engine operating hours from the date of engine shipment. For newer Ag engines, based on the serial number, the warranty period is 2500 operating hours or five years, whichever occurs first. After five years, if TTSN is below 1,000 hours, a basic warranty will still apply up to 1,000 hours. P&WC warrants that the new engine will be free from material and/or manufacturing workmanship defects. The warranty defines a defect as a part’s breakage or failure as determined by P&WC caused by a material defect or manufacturing workmanship. You need to check the warranty coverage information for your coverage and other exclusions.

Alongside this basic warranty exists some additional warranties provided to you—the Primary Parts Service Policy or PPSP and the Extended Engine Service Policy or EESP. The PPSP includes support for a specific group of parts. This coverage extends beyond the 2500 warranty, sometimes to TBO or even 5000 hours. The group of parts is listed in the warranty documentation. This is pro-rated coverage, and the list includes a formula for determining available coverage. If the primary part affected is repaired during the process, it will continue its class life. If the part is replaced with a new one, the primary part warranty starts at zero. This has the potential to be a huge benefit that not many people are aware of.

The EESP or Extended Engine Service Policy was brought about by an engine suffering extensive damage from a warrantable, chargeable event. The P&WC warranty administrator may determine that a premature overhaul is required. If this happens, you may receive a LCO or Limited Cost Overhaul. The other thing that could happen is a like value engine exchange. This coverage is again based on hours and cycles consumed. Items like engine age, environmental, operational, and maintenance conditions may also be viewed to determine coverage. We have had several engines that have fallen into this coverage. You might be surprised at the level of support P&WC can provide.

P&WC also provides Commercial Support Programs Notices or CSPNs for some events. There are program notices for various parts, for example, an inspection of some fuel nozzle tips and replacing some gear sets in the reduction gearbox. A wide variety of items have been identified as requiring commercial support. P&WC has also provided coverage for the power turbine blade replacement at 5000 hours on the PT6A-67AG through a CSPN. If you are unaware of this coverage, the blades can be replaced at 50% off the list through commercial support coverage. Questions about commercial support? Time to ask them.

Now, let’s review what is not covered. As with every warranty, some things fall into this category. Routine line maintenance and adjustment costs, including other standard maintenance items, are not covered. Engine overhaul or major refurbishment costs are not covered. Hot section inspections and refurbishment costs associated with hot section inspections are not covered. This doesn’t mean that if a part in a hot section prematurely needs repair, it isn’t covered. More times than I can count, P&WC has covered components in a hot section by covering repair costs or replacing them. Items like seal rings or segments are not typically covered; their replacement is normally as a refurbishment to reestablish proper sealing or clearances. This also falls into the category of normal wear, tear and deterioration. P&WC also reserves the right to exclude warranty coverage if other than original or authorized parts are used. Parts used in your engine must have traceability or certification, including filters. If parts have been involved in a previous accident or are not repaired in accordance with P&WC approved process, it can also lead to exclusion. Another group of factors beyond P&WC’s control is listed in the literature, and I strongly recommend reviewing those. If you need a copy of the warranty program, contact your field service manager, or we can help.

Your responsibilities are simple. Operate and maintain your engine in accordance with written instructions, including the maintenance manuals and service bulletins. For instance, document the results of your borescopes when you do your fuel nozzle maintenance. P&WC has asked me for this data before asking for warranty consideration on a hot-section project. This brings me to my next point. Keep adequate maintenance records. You may be requested to provide this data to the warranty administrator. Claims must be made within 30 days of discovery, and claims must be submitted within 180 days. Claims must include the defective part and must be made through a designated facility or distributor. This is where repair or replacement parts must be procured. If you have a warranty issue, please get in touch with your Pratt & Whitney Canada Field Service Manager. That is the place to begin. Send the engine for repair to an authorized facility, such as Covington Aircraft. For more help, feel free to reach out, and I can help you through the process.

Robert Craymer has worked on PT6A engines and PT6A-powered aircraft for the past three decades, including the last 25+ years at Covington Aircraft. As a licensed A&P mechanic, Robert has held every job in an engine overhaul shop and has been an instructor of PT6A Maintenance and Familiarization courses for pilots and mechanics. Robert has been elected to the NAAA board as the Allied-Propulsion Board Member. Robert can be reached at robertc@covingtonaircraft.com or 662-910-9899. Visit us at covingtonaircraft.com