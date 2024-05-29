Home-InternationalNZAAA Suggests Members Switch From AIRCARE

NZAAA Suggests Members Switch From AIRCARE

The New Zealand Agricultural Aviation Association has stopped using the AIRCARE environmental management programme and is endorsing members’ use of two other, independent schemes.

NZAAA chair Bruce Peterson said the AIRCARE programme, previously run by the Aviation Industry Association (formerly Aviation NZ), no longer meets the needs of agricultural aircraft operators, their clients or stakeholders.

Instead it is endorsing use of the Spreadmark Certification programme, managed by the Fertiliser Quality Council (FQC), and the Growsafe Accreditation (Aerial) programme managed by the NZ Agricultural Education Trust (NZAET).

