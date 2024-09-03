Howdy, y’all! 2024 NAAA Ag Aviation Expo Kicks Off in Fort Worth, Texas

The National Agricultural Aviation Association’s (NAAA) Ag Aviation Expo will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, November 18-20 where the cowboy way of life meets modern culture. In addition to great programming, you’ll enjoy a gold mine of offerings to eat, drink, and play in a great city. This urban oasis is home to several entertainment districts including a walkable downtown, an aviation museum, and the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive in the historic Stockyards. Be sure to visit Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest honky-tonk, featuring live music, line dancing, food, fun, and history.

Whether you are a veteran operator, a fledging ag pilot, or an allied supplier to the ag aviation industry, you won’t find a better venue than Fort Worth and the Ag Aviation Expo to help you achieve your professional goals and business objectives.

Here are some upcoming events scheduled for the 2024 Ag Aviation Expo. Learn more about the events below and other activities, and to register, visit AgAviation.org/convention.

8-Hour Flying in the Wire and Obstruction Environment Course: This course is acclaimed by professional aircraft operators worldwide and will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Both fixed-wing and helicopter pilots will benefit from this course. It gives low-altitude aviators the essential skills needed to operate an aircraft in wire and obstruction environments safely. This course is highly recommended and could save your life. The Tylor Johnson Legacy Foundation and Johnson Family are graciously sponsoring the registration fees of each operator and pilot attending this year’s course. While registration fees are waived for the course due to these generous sponsorships, the course still requires advance registration at AgAviation.org/convention.

Kickoff Breakfast Speaker: Kevin Humphreys, an inspiring and transformative international keynote speaker, mentor, author, and helicopter pilot, will speak at the Kickoff Breakfast on Nov. 18. After graduating at the top of his pilot’s course at just 21 years old, Humphreys served in the Australian Army for 20 years flying Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters. He deployed on numerous overseas operations; however, towards the peak of his career, he contemplated suicide and suffered a breakdown due to suffering from PTSD, anxiety, depression, alcohol abuse, and a toxic culture. Humphreys not only got back on his feet but also back in the air again, spending the next ten years as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, flight instructor/examiner, chief pilot, and director of operations. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his command and courageous leadership under fire in Afghanistan. He was also recognized as a 2023 Community Citizen of the Year for his impact as a mental health advocate and founder of COR INFINITUS which gives dignity and respect to the families of those who’ve served their nation and taken their own lives.

NAAA Trade Show: There is no better place to conduct all your business in one spot than the NAAA Trade Show. View an expected five aircraft and helicopters and connect with 150+ exhibiting companies offering products and services to better your ag aviation business. View the current list of exhibitors at AgAviation.org/exhibitors. The NAAA Trade Show is also an outstanding opportunity to network with other operators and ag pilots. As the convention’s top draw, nearly 3 out of 4 attendees spend most or all the allotted time on the trade show floor.

Live Auction: NAAA’s annual auction, taking place on Nov. 19, is a highlight of the Ag Aviation Expo, featuring top-notch industry items up for bid. Thank you once again to Pratt & Whitney Canada for generously donating a brand-new PT6A-34AG turbine engine. We appreciate all the companies that have donated items for this year’s Live and Silent Auctions. To donate to the Live or Silent Auction, visit AgAviation.org/convention or email Amy May at Amay@agaviation.org. A letter of credit will be required for the PT6A-34AG turbine engine.

Education Sessions and CEUs: Earn potential CEUs at the Aerial Application Technology Research Session and various other sessions. CEU details will be posted at AgAviation.org/convention, in the onsite print program, and in the NAAA Expo App. The convention offers 20+ education sessions, including the aerial drift insurance mock trial; the “Ask the Expert” Speed Mentoring session, where rookies meet with experienced operators, pilots, and insurance representatives; and a variety of other valuable education sessions designed for operators and ag pilots.

Support Sessions: Designed with spouses in mind we have excellent opportunities to meet other support crew in the industry. First up, the social event will be held on Monday, Nov. 18. with a country line dancing lesson and tasty Texas snacks at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk, Billy Bob’s. Reservations are required; a $25 fee includes lunch, drink ticket, and transportation to and from the venue. Then on Wednesday, Nov. 20, attend the Athena Project presentation, “What Is Your Game Plan? How to lead your team to victory this season.” The program covers information beneficial to anyone working in the industry and family members.

2024 NAAA Awards: The Excellence in Ag Aviation Banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 20, will honor individuals and companies in the aerial application industry. Note the change in schedule this year with the banquet on Wednesday evening.

Bucking for PAASS (NAAREF Fundraiser), Sunday, Nov. 17: Saddle up for an unforgettable experience as the National Agricultural Aviation Research & Education Foundation (NAAREF) hosts another entertaining fundraising event for NAAREF and PAASS. Bucking for PAASS will be a good rip-roaring time, and participants can ride a mechanical bull to raise money for PAASS. You don’t need to ride the bull to participate! This is a terrific social event with the added benefit of raising money for NAAREF and PAASS and the lifesaving and environmental stewardship benefits those entities achieve. The cost to attend is a $110 per person donation to NAAREF. AgAviation.org/convention

Air Tractor Factory Tour, Thursday, Nov. 21: Join Air Tractor in a unique opportunity to learn about the aircraft manufacturing processes, visit with company personnel, and enjoy a Tex-Mex meal with fellow Expo attendees.

Transportation will be provided round-trip via motorcoach from the Fort Worth Convention Center and will depart at 8 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m. Lunch is provided at Air Tractor during the tour. Limited space is available. More details will follow at AgAviation.org/convention.

Hotel Registration: NAAA is offering room blocks at three hotels at different price points all within a block of the convention center. Visit AgAviation.org/convention to book your hotel room and read about the location of each hotel. Please book your hotel room by Oct. 24.

Attendee Registration Rates and Discount Options: Online registration is open at AgAviation.org/convention. Pre-registration pricing is available until Oct. 18 (this pricing saves you $75 per person).

If you’re a non-member, NAAA recommends NAAA membership to avoid the higher attendee fee. Join NAAA to obtain the cheaper convention registration rate (membership runs Jan. 1–Dec. 31; membership is not pro-rated). To become an NAAA member, call (202) 546-5722 or visit AgAviation.org.

Pre-registration NAAA Member Pricing (beginning Oct. 18, pricing goes up $75/person)

Member: $270

Member Spouse: $205

Child (under 18 with paid adult): Free

Pre-registration Non-Member Pricing (beginning Oct. 18, pricing goes up $75/person)

Non-Member: $1,005

Non-Member Spouse: $340

Additional A La Carte Items

Kickoff Breakfast AND Excellence in Ag Aviation Banquet: $125 each set

Monday Kickoff Breakfast ticket: $50 each

Thursday Excellence in Ag Aviation Banquet ticket: $90 each

Support Committee Monday Event at Billy Bob’s: $25 each (limited to 100 people)

Low-Time Ag Pilot Registration: NAAA is pleased to offer a special discounted registration price to pilots with less than five years of experience. Qualifying pilots can attend the 2024 Ag Aviation Expo for $205. (Price includes access to all events except the Monday Kickoff Breakfast or Wednesday Excellence in Ag Aviation Banquet; tickets for these events may be purchased separately.) Further details are available at AgAviation.org/convention.

Those are some highlights to look forward to at the 2024 Ag Aviation Expo. Visit AgAviation.org/convention for more information.