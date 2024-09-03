São Paulo Agricultural Defense discusses inspection of aerial application of pesticides at seminar

This week, the Agricultural Defense of São Paulo participated in the “Sustainability Forum”, held at the headquarters of the Agriculture and Livestock Federation of the State of São Paulo (Faesp). The seminar addressed issues related to aerial spraying of agricultural pesticides, and was attended by representatives of the Agricultural Defense Coordination (CDA) of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply (SAA), the Ministry of Agriculture (Mapa), the National Union of Agricultural Aviation (Sindag) and Cooplacana.

Agricultural engineers Fábio Bengozi and Márcio Emanoel de Lima, managers of the state programs for the use and trade of pesticides at CDA, participated in the debate, which was broadcast online to rural unions throughout the state. They discussed the myths and truths about aerial spraying and presented the regulations and legislation that guide the actions of the Agricultural Defense in the aerial application of pesticides on crops.

