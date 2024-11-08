HomeNewsLocal Aviation Achievers Chorman, Chirtea Inducted into Hall of Fame

Local Aviation Achievers Chorman, Chirtea Inducted into Hall of Fame

Medals and plaques honor Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame inductees. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DELAWARE AVIATION HALL OF FAME

Cape Region residents and aviation achievers Jeff Chorman and John Chirtea were recently inducted into the Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame. The ceremony and dinner took place Oct. 27 during the Honors Banquet at the Executive Banquet and Conference Center in Greenville.

Chorman graduated from Cape Henlopen High School and attended Embry-Riddle University before joining the family aerial application business located in Southern Delaware. Chorman has logged more than 32,000 hours of flight time over the Delmarva Peninsula. He owns Chorman Spraying, which operates 23 aircraft and four airports, and has 50 employees.

