Scott Aviation CEO Kyle Scott Lost in Ag Accident

The founder and CEO of Scott Aviation and later CO Fire Aviation, Kyle Scott, lost his life during an aerial application flight yesterday while flying his AT-602 in Colorado. Scott, who founded and operated Scott Aviation, which operates several ag aircraft, also began aerial firefighting operations with a new start-up in 2019 with CO Fire Aviation, a successful aerial firefighting company providing SEAT aircraft on contracts in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado over the last several years in addition to his ag operation and FBO based at Fort Morgan Airport in Colorado.

In addition to his flying duties, Kyle was an active member of the NAAA, and the President of the SEAT Operators Association for aerial firefighting.

Kyle was a friend to many, a proud husband and father, and will be sorely missed in both areas of the industry. Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family and the entire Scott Aviation and CO Fire Aviation families.