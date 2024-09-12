Flying in the Wire and Obstruction Environment Course, Saturday, Nov. 16

via NAAA

After two years of popularity, NAAA and NAAREF are bringing back the Flying in the Wire and Obstruction Environment Course on Saturday, November 16 beginning at 7:30 a.m. in Fort Worth, Texas. This course will be taught on the Saturday before the start of the 2024 Ag Aviation Expo, Nov. 18-21. The Tylor Johnson Legacy Foundation and Johnson Family are graciously sponsoring the registration fees of each operator and pilot attending this year’s course. NAAA and NAAREF thank the Johnson Family and the Tylor Johnson Legacy Foundation for providing funding for ag pilots to attend this essential training complimentary.

Tylor Johnson was a third-generation aerial applicator whose life was cut short after his airplane struck a guy wire. It was a harsh reminder of the dangers aerial applicators face daily. In the wake of this tragedy, the Tylor Johnson Legacy Foundation was established to honor Tylor’s memory, advocate for increased safety measures that protect other pilots, and continue his legacy of care and commitment to the community. Tylor was known for his infectious energy, unwavering optimism, and remarkable ability to inspire everyone around him. He believed in the power of community and was a driving force in bringing people together.

While registration fees are complimentary, registration is still required here.

Flying in the Wire and Obstruction Environment Course, acclaimed by professional airplane and helicopter operators worldwide. This year’s course will be a full-day course again. The instructors give low-altitude aviators the essential skills needed to safely operate an aircraft in wire and obstruction environments. This course is for both aircraft and helicopter pilots. Learn how to identify signs of wires and why ag aviators hit wires they already knew were there. This course may very well save your life – wire strike accidents continue to harm the ag aviation industry. The most common cause of accidents in 2023 were wire strikes. They accounted for 28% of the total accidents and 67% of the fatal accidents.

The course will be taught by Utilities / Aviation Specialists Inc. (UAS), a unique group of aviation safety practitioners who provide safety auditing, specialized training, installation of safety management systems, and technical aviation consulting. They provide mission-specific expertise in specialized applications that require skill sets above those found in most routine transport operations. Sponsored by Tylor Johnson Legacy Foundation, Old Republic Aerospace and AssuredPartners Aerospace.