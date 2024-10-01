HomeNavigator 2024Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT) is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of AeroLEDs

AgAir Update Staff
Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT) is pleased to announce the acquisition of AeroLEDs, uniting two industry leaders to advance the future of aviation lighting. This strategic move combines AeroLEDs’ LED technology with WAT’s expertise as a trusted OEM supplier for Air Tractor, Thrush Aircraft, and other key players in the ag aviation community. Known for our high-performance lighting solutions that enhance safety and durability, WAT has built a reputation for excellence and reliability in the most demanding environments.

The addition of AeroLEDs expands our capabilities, allowing us to offer a broader range of advanced lighting solutions and reinforcing our leadership in the industry. This acquisition merges our strengths, delivering comprehensive, state-of-the-art products that meet our customers’ high expectations for quality and performance. Moving forward, WAT remains committed to providing our partners with solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and overall performance, while upholding the standards that define our brand.

