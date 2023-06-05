Home-United StatesPilot Credits Father for Love of Flying

Pilot Credits Father for Love of Flying

By AgAir Update Staff
0
0

FLORA — Twenty-one-year-old Karlton Holcomb discovered his love of flying when he was six watching and working summers alongside his ag pilot dad in the family business.

He’s now a certified flight instructor and pouring his love of flying into others.

“Everyone wants to be like dad when they’re kids, and that’s how all of this started for me,” Holcomb said. “When I was around six years old I got very interested in flying. I was bugging my dad every day about wanting to fly.”

He’s now passing on a lot of what he’s learned from his dad to others.

Read more on this story at OnlineMaddison.com

SourceOnline Maddison
AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

MORE STORIES

Frost Flying Service: Continued Growth

Graham Lavender -