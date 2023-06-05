Pilot Credits Father for Love of Flying

FLORA — Twenty-one-year-old Karlton Holcomb discovered his love of flying when he was six watching and working summers alongside his ag pilot dad in the family business.

He’s now a certified flight instructor and pouring his love of flying into others.

“Everyone wants to be like dad when they’re kids, and that’s how all of this started for me,” Holcomb said. “When I was around six years old I got very interested in flying. I was bugging my dad every day about wanting to fly.”

He’s now passing on a lot of what he’s learned from his dad to others.

