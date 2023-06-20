Robert “Mal” Lancaster Passes Away

Mal was born on Sunday, September 07, 1947 in Ferriday, LA and passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a life-long resident of Tensas Parish and was a farmer for many years. Mal was an Ag Pilot and was very well known in this area and flew his last years in Iowa. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He is reunited with his wife, Karen Pierce Lancaster; parents, Robert E. Lee Lancaster, Jr. and Virginia Mallory Lancaster; second mother, Bonnie McIntosh Lancaster; sister, Jezelle L. Headley; and his beloved dog, Corky.

Those left to cherish Mal’s memory are his daughters, Allyson Landers & her husband Patrick; Kristin Wheeler & her husband Todd; grandchildren, Ryan Landers, Leah Landers, Garrett Landers & Chloe Jernigan, Zoey Christiansen, and Fox Wheeler; brothers, Sam Lancaster & his wife Wendy and Jamie Lancaster; sisters, Jeanine L. Herrington & her husband Rob, Jessica L. White, and Jennifer L. Crosby & her husband Patrick; nieces & nephews, Mallory Lancaster & Elliott Meng, Morgan Lancaster, Jaxson Lancaster, Lee Lancaster, Olivia Lancaster, Jacob Herrington & his wife Karey, Arden Herrington & Chuck Lewis, Barrett Green & her husband Richard, Megan White & Erin Frazier, Meredith Griffin & her husband Cameron, Neal White & his wife Lizzie, Hogan Crosby, Caroline Crosby, Barton McIntosh & his wife Ashley, and Shelton Headley; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.

In honor of Mal’s love for dogs, memorial donations can be made to Concordia PAWS.

The family would like to express a special thanks for all the heartfelt love and outpouring of support during this time. They have felt every prayer and appreciate each and every one.

