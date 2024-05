GippsAero founders Peter Furlong and George Morgan are among four aviation identities that will be inducted into the Australian Aviation Hall of Fame (AAHOF) in October.

The two join Sir Macpherson Robertson and Jack Grant as the 2024 AAHOF honourees.

AAHOF will also present the 2024 Southern Cross Award to the Australian Women Pilots Association (AWPA).

Read more on this at Australian Flying