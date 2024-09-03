Reviton Herbicide Now Approved for Aerial Application

Home-United StatesReviton Herbicide Now Approved for Aerial Application

HELM Agro US, Inc. has announced Reviton herbicide has received approval for aerial application according to the EPA. The Reviton label expansion will increase aerial spring burndown options and soybean plant back intervals which have been troublesome for many growers.

“Unpredictable spring weather can often narrow the window for preplant burndown applications. Now, aerial application of Reviton in a tank mix with glyphosate or glufosinate with a high-quality MSO will offer a timely alternative to ground application and provide consistent burndown control,” says James Whitehead, HELM agronomy leader.

