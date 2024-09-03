Turbine Training Center Unveils World’s First Dual Cockpit AT-802 Simulator

Manhattan, KS – Turbine Training Center is excited to announce the launch of the world’s first and only dual cockpit/dual control AT-802 simulator. This cutting-edge simulator is a game-changer for aviation professionals, offering an unparalleled training experience for both seasoned pilots and those new to the Air Tractor platform.

Equipped with the state-of-the-art Vondran FRDS system, MVP50 engine monitoring, and Garmin 750 avionics, this simulator delivers an authentic and immersive flight experience. Pilots can choose from multiple flight models, including the AT-502, AT-802, AT-802 (Wheeled SEAT), AT-802U, and the Fire Boss.

One of the standout features of this simulator is its integrated fire-generating software, providing essential training for aerial firefighting operations. Furthermore, the simulator allows for dual operation with another AT-802 simulator, enabling formation training and dual-ship operations, a first in the industry.

Looking to the future, the simulator will soon be enhanced with the addition of the Satloc Falcon and light bar, further expanding its capabilities and versatility.

“This simulator represents a major advancement in pilot training technology,” said Jason Wolcott, President of Turbine Training Center. “We are proud to offer the only dual cockpit/dual control Air Tractor simulator available today, and we are confident it will set a new standard for flight training in the agricultural and firefighting aviation sectors.”

Turbine Training Center is committed to providing the highest quality training solutions for aviation professionals, with a focus on innovation, safety, and excellence.

