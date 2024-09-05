A Photo Tour of the Farm Progress Show

Flying Farmer Aerial Application pilot Doug Pralle and the spray plane he had at the 2024 Farm Progress Show was often sought out for interviews by many media outlets covering the event. During the three-day show August 27, 28 and 29th near Boone, Iowa Pralle explained the features and uses for the (Air Tractor) AT-802A Aerial Application Airplane on display on the Farm Progress Show grounds. A sign near the plane proclaimed that “Aerial Application is Precision Ag” and Pralle explained how the lower volume of spray material applied is friendly to the environment and no sprayer tracks in the field can help increase crop yields.

