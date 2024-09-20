Home-InternationalAustralian Pilot Dusting Crops in Northern Alberta

Australian Pilot Dusting Crops in Northern Alberta

Ryan Mason
By Ryan Mason

WESTLOCK – Harvest is in full swing with combines going steady and Australian chopper pilot George Graham has touched down in Alberta to do crop dusting.

Graham, is a helicopter pilot in Griffith, New South Wales, Australia, where he sprays crops nine months of the year. But since it’s winter down under he says he thought he would come to Canada for the summer.

On Sept. 6 he was dusting crops in Westlock County and said on a good day he can spray 2,000 acres. He has to refuel after approximately 30 acres.

Ryan Mason -