Ag Spray Drone Distributors Form Coalition to Counter Concerns About Chinese Made Drones

A coalition of agricultural spray drone distributors is banding together to form a grassroots industry group. The move comes in response to proposed legislation aimed at banning drones manufactured by Chinese companies.

The coalition consists of Agri Spray Drones, Bestway Ag, Drone Nerds, HSE-UAV, Pegasus Robotics, and Rantizo and intends to represent, protect, and advocate for the interests of the agricultural industry in the use of spray drone technology. Recent legislative proposals like H.R. 2864, which passed in the House, seek to ban drones manufactured by Chinese companies due to security concerns.

Read more on this story at DRG News