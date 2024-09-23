Bird’s-Eye View Of The Growing Season

Wisconsin’s agricultural pilots can finally take a breath as the busy application season comes to a close. Curtis Meister is among them. Curtis is the president of Reabe Spraying Service in Plover and the president of the Wisconsin Agricultural Aviation Association.

He gives us a bird’s-eye view of what the growing season looked like in the Central Sands. He says they’re coming off of a busy season because of the high moisture. He even describes what it’s like to be an agricultural aviator.

