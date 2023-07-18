Remembering the Life and Legacy of Grant Lane

via Air Tractor, Inc. – The worldwide Air Tractor family is saddened by the loss of Grant Lane, President and CEO of Lane Aviation, Inc.

“Grant was a big presence and influence at Air Tractor, and in the ag aviation industry,” says Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch. “We will miss him and remember him with admiration and respect. Our prayers and condolences are with the Lane family.”

Grant passed away July 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

For decades, Grant Lane was a leading voice in the U.S. ag aviation industry. Few could surpass his cheerful, quiet good spirit, and his drive to go the extra mile. “Grant’s standards were always high. He gave his best to help people achieve their goals,” Hirsch said.

The Lane name has been associated with Leland Snow and Air Tractor since 1957. George Lane was a big believer in the work of Leland Snow and paid a deposit on one of the first five Snow S2A ag planes. Shortly thereafter, Lane Aviation became a dealer for Snow Aircraft – and later Air Tractor. Lane Aviation became the first Air Tractor dealer in 1974.

Grant and his brother Mark Lane grew up in the Lane Aviation business and were taught to fly by their father. Both soloed at 16. In 1975, Grant began flying and working full-time for Lane Aviation. When Grant arrived at an operator’s location, he was there to help.

Lane Aviation continued to grow and thrive, which paved the way for its entrance into international and South American markets in the early 2000s. Agricultural aviation in Latin America had begun gaining significant momentum by then, and Grant formed a partnership with AeroGlobo Aeronaves to bring Air Tractor aircraft into Brazil. In 2007, AeroGlobo Aeronaves became the exclusive Lane Aviation agent in Brazil.

Grant will be remembered for his hands-on approach with customers and his dedication for progress in ag aviation. Over the year’s Grant accumulated numerous accolades, including the NAAA’s Larsen-Miller Community Service Award. Grant and his father, George received NAAA’s prestigious Agrinaut Award in 2006 for Lane Aviation’s creation in the 1970s of the Lane Brake, a breakthrough in pump fan brake technology.

Grant’s legacy lives on in his son Logan Lane, who now will serve as the company’s president. Logan is a pilot and graduate of Texas A&M University with life-long experience in the ag aviation business. Like his father Grant, Logan has been guided and prepared for a career of service to customers and investing in the lives of other people.

“Lane Aviation is in good hands with Logan to carry on the Lane tradition,” Hirsch says.

Per Grant’s wishes, there will be no funeral service, but a celebration of his life will be held at Lane Aviation, in Rosenberg, Texas at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the Lane family requests to either donate blood in his name to a local blood bank or donate to the PAASS Program.