Home-InternationalNZ Fertilizer Operations Cut Back

NZ Fertilizer Operations Cut Back

AgAir Update Staff
By AgAir Update Staff
Farmers are making their fertiliser investment go further by applying less of it. (File photo)

The volume of fertiliser applied from aircraft halved last year and applications from ground spreaders were back about a third.

Initial data released by the New Zealand Agricultural Aviation Association and the Civil Aviation Authority shows the volume of solid and liquid fertiliser applied by fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in 2023 fell 52% compared to 2022.

That decline was most severe with liquid products, which fell 67%, while solids declined 51%.

Aircraft operators flew 18% fewer hours.

Simon Pedersen, chair of Groundspread NZ, said information from his members indicates fertiliser volumes were back about 30%, most of that decline driven by lower demand from sheep and beef farmers.

Read more at Farmers Weekly

ViaFarmers Weekly
SourceFarmers Weekly
AgAir Update Staff
AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone and Fax: 478-987-2250
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

00:00
00:00
MORE STORIES

Nebraska Extension to host first Nebraska Sprayer Drone Conference on March...

AgAir Update Staff -