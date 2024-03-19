NZ Fertilizer Operations Cut Back

The volume of fertiliser applied from aircraft halved last year and applications from ground spreaders were back about a third.

Initial data released by the New Zealand Agricultural Aviation Association and the Civil Aviation Authority shows the volume of solid and liquid fertiliser applied by fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in 2023 fell 52% compared to 2022.

That decline was most severe with liquid products, which fell 67%, while solids declined 51%.

Aircraft operators flew 18% fewer hours.

Simon Pedersen, chair of Groundspread NZ, said information from his members indicates fertiliser volumes were back about 30%, most of that decline driven by lower demand from sheep and beef farmers.

