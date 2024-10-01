Specializing in the Repair and Overhaul of Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A & PT6T engines since 2012.

With over 350 years of experience, we are available 24/7 and have set the bar in troubleshooting and technical support. We realize, as many do, that now more than ever there is a need for an independent PT6A and PT6T MRO that can supply overhauls and repairs in a timely and affordable manner.

With a vast array of parts, exchange and rental engines as well as one test cell and one in the process of being built, CTS continues to grow.

We are there when you need us and can travel to where you need us for hot sections, power section removals and reinstallations as well as engine removal and reinstallations.

In March of 2019, CTS was acquired by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. CTS is now a part of Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) Division. This has given the Consolidated Turbines team a depth that we did not have before and has been a formidable force in the growth of CTS.

This year will show the most growth CTS has seen. We have added technicians to the floor and enlarged our sales team to cover the entire US, Canada and as well as sales internationally. Currently we are on track to have the best year ever at Consolidated Turbine Specialists.