Perfect Flight Debuts Complete Platform for Aerial Spraying Manageme

Perfect Flight has debuted a complete pre and post-flight analysis platform that is compatible with a series of brands of agricultural aviation GPS systems. The Perfect Flight systems allow the organization of jobs before the day begins, thereby increasing the effectiveness of the workday. In the post-flight analysis mode, Perfect Flight brings detailed legal endorsements and quality indexes from the jobs performed, then integrates them into various billing and GPS platforms. Drone integration has also been added to the system for a complete aerial application management solution, improving pesticide applications in areas that are not easy to be accessed using an airplane or helicopter. The Perfect Flight management system contains a database of all the applications performed providing quick analytical and financial reports for the operator.