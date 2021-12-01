Plane Cents Graduates

Home-United StatesPlane Cents Graduates

By AgAirUpdate Staff
DAVID SHVED

We would like to congratulate David Shved from Ozark, MO for completing our ag aviation program in Miller, MO on October 05th, 2021.

David’s long-term goals are to be a great ag pilot. This is something he has always wanted to do. David has worked extremely hard to get to this point. We wish you the very best and safe flying!

TROY SMITH

We would like to congratulate Troy Smith from Monroe, LA for completing our ag aviation program in Miller, MO on November 14th, 2021.

Troy’s short-term goals are to learn to be efficient and safe while entering and exiting a work area. Troy is working toward handling and flying heavy aircraft.

Troy’s long-term goals are to have a long and safe career as an ag pilot.

We wish you the best and safe flying Troy!

