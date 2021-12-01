The Knowledge Of God’s Will Working In Our Life

“For this reason we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to ask that you may be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding; that you may walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing Him, being fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God” (Colossians 1:9-10). Many Christians go through life constantly seeking God’s will for their life, not realizing that if they’re living a life that’s pleasing to God they’re probably in God’s will. Christians need to remember that God doesn’t make cookie cutter Christians; God doesn’t make all Christians with the same intellectual, emotional, and physical abilities. “Having gifts differing according to the grace that is given to us, let us use them” (Romans 12:6). God has a specific purpose for every Christian.

Paul wrote, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:1-2). God will not usually use a person that’s living a worldly, immoral, or greedy lifestyle. God can use anyone, Christian or not, to promote His eternal kingdom (Philippians 1:15-18). But God will usually set a Christian that’s living an ungodly lifestyle on the sideline. Paul constantly disciplined his body to bring it into subjection, so that he wouldn’t be disqualified (1 Corinthians 9:27).

Many Christians think that being a pastor, teacher, evangelist, or missionary as the highest callings of God—but that’s always a mistake. There are many different kinds of gifts that God gives to His people. Paul told the Christians at Rome that just as the human body has many different parts for different purposes, so the body of Jesus Christ has many different parts for different uses. Every Christian has different gifts and we’re to use them according to the grace given to us. Some of the spiritual gifts that Paul mentions as gifts from God are prophecy, ministry, teaching, exhorting, giving, leading, and mercy. There are several more spiritual gifts mentioned in 1 Corinthians 12. Using our mental, physical, and spiritual gifts for worldly riches and personal glory demonstrates that we’re being disobedient Christians, and not in the will of God.

Paul wrote, “And what do you have that you did not receive? Now if you did indeed receive it, why do you boast as if you had not received it?” (1 Corinthians 4:7). All of the physical, mental and spiritual abilities that a person has are gifts from God; whether it’s being a doctor, lawyer, carpenter, clerk, computer programmer, or pilot; and all the other abilities of humanity. Every Christian has their purpose and mission to complete in serving the Lord while we are in our earthly body. There are no insignificant Christians in Jesus’ church! From God’s point of view, the Christians that sweep the floors, cook the meals and wash the dishes are just as important as the preacher, evangelist or missionary. Philip and Stephen were faithfully serving tables and taking care of the needs of the poor when God called them into preaching and evangelism (Acts 6-8). Keep serving God and He will keep you in His will.

“Strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power, for all patience and longsuffering with joy” (Colossians 1:11). As Christians increase in their knowledge of God’s wisdom, they will see God working in their life. Peter tells us that when we suffer according to the will of God we’re to continually commit our souls to our faithful Creator in doing what’s right (1 Peter 4:19). Pleasing God in our thoughts and actions while we’re suffering takes the power of God’s Holy Spirit working in our life. The Holy Spirit gives us the spiritual wisdom and understanding to go through our earthly problems with patience and joy. “Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray” (James 5:13). Prayer is a powerful weapon for all the circumstances in a Christian’s life.

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4). The trials of our life allows God to show us our spiritual, mental and physical weaknesses. This allows God to comfort us with His strength and wisdom so we can minister to other people that are going through these same kind of problems. The trials and suffering in a Christian’s earthly life are the thunderstorms that bring the rain of God’s blessings upon our lives to make us stronger Christians. “But when you do good and suffer, if you take it patiently, this is commendable before God” (1 Peter 2:20).

Paul wrote, “Most gladly I will rather boast about my weaknesses that the power of Christ may dwell in me, therefore I am well content with weaknesses, with insults, with distresses, with persecutions, with difficulties for Christ’s sake for when I am weak then I am strong” (2 Corinthians 12:9-10). When we come to situations where it seems like there’s no earthly answers to our problems, that’s when God can show us that His strength can bring beauty out of our problems—and He gains all the glory. When we get our eyes off ourselves and our weaknesses, we will see the power of God working in our life. It’s God’s strength that strengthens every Christian to accomplish His purposes in our earthly life.

Jesus said, “Without Me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). Paul said, “The life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God” (Galatians 2:20). God shows patience and comfort toward His people, and we are to be likeminded toward other people because this glorifies God and Jesus Christ (Romans 15:5-6). “Comfort the fainthearted, uphold the weak, and be patient with all” (1 Thessalonians 5:14).