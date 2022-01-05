Gaylon W. Stamps Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

PANHANDLE, TX, January 04, 2022 /PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Gaylon W. Stamps with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Gaylon W. Stamps celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Now retired, Mr. Stamps has excelled as the owner of Stamps Spraying Service, Inc., now known as S&D Spraying Service, in Panhandle from 1975 to 2021. The aforementioned company, which was founded by his father in 1963, offers aerial and ground application of crop protection products. Notably, Mr. Stamps served in the United States Air Force for four years obtaining the rank of staff sergeant.

Mr. Stamps, who began flying in 1964, obtained a private pilot license in 1967. He has since trained six agricultural pilots, including his son-in-law, Jason Davis. Additionally, Mr. Stamps completed coursework at West Texas A&M University and Lubbock Christian University.

Mr. Stamps found success with his written works as well, authoring such publications as “Tune In or Turn Off: The Conundrum of Music in the Cockpit” for the National Agricultural Aviation Association in 2011, “50 Ways to Treat Your Pesticide” for Syngenta in 2011 and “Advice for Ag Pilots from Ag Pilots” for National Agricultural Aviation Association in 2009. Moreover, he was selected by the National Agricultural Aviation Association to travel across the country and co-teach a four-hour safety training program for aerial applicators, an opportunity which he cites as one of his proudest accomplishments. A recipient of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration in 2020, Mr. Stamps also accepted the Outstanding Service Award from the National Agricultural Aviation Association and both the Outstanding Service Award and the Old Timers Award from the Texas Agricultural Aviation Association.

