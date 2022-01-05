The Treasures Of God’s Wisdom and Knowledge

“Attaining to all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the knowledge of the mystery of God, both of the Father and of Christ, in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge” (Colossians 2:2-3). The book that God uses to do His work is the Bible. He uses the Bible as the instrument of regeneration (James 1:18; 1Peter 1:23). He also uses the Bible as the means of sanctification (John 17:17). In fact, it’s the only tool He uses (Ephesians 6:17). So when preachers neglect the teaching of God’s Word, they’re undermining the work of the Holy Spirit, producing shallow conversions and spiritually weak Christians. God promises that He will give His wisdom and knowledge to Christians, but Christians must study God’s Word to learn God’s wisdom and knowledge (2 Timothy 2:15). Christians must let the Word of Christ dwell in them richly (Colossians 3:16). It’s impossible for Christians to grow spiritually without understanding what the Bible says about God and Jesus Christ.

The Bible is a Christian’s defense against the deceptions of Satan and his demonically controlled worldly systems. But it doesn’t do any good to own a Bible if you don’t know and understand what it says. Satan isn’t afraid of biblically ignorant Christians—sometimes Satan uses them for his purposes. But biblically knowledgeable Christians are less likely to allow satanic powers to control them! Jesus said, “If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32). Paul tells Christians to study the Word of God so they can correctly handle the Word of Truth (2 Timothy 2:15). Paul criticized the Christians at Corinth because they were spiritually weak Christians (1 Corinthians 3:1-2), and Hebrews 5:11-14 is critical of Christians who are spiritually weak. Peter tells Christians to grow in the knowledge of God’s Word (2 Peter 3:18). It’s impossible for Christians to live their life for God without God’s wisdom and knowledge. Pastors who are not teaching God’s Word to Jesus’ church are hindering the work of the Holy Spirit.

“I say lest anyone should deceive you with persuasive words” (Colossians 2:4a). Paul doesn’t want Christians to listen to worldly philosophy or legalistic rhetoric that denies the deity of Jesus Christ and His ability to give them eternal life in God’s heaven. Paul’s desire for Christians is that they have a good knowledge of Jesus Christ, and what He has done for them, so they will not be led away from the truth by false teaching. “For the Lord gives wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding…Oh, the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God” (Proverbs 2:6, Romans 11:33). Knowing God’s wisdom and knowledge helps a Christian to recognize false teaching. The spiritual wisdom and knowledge of God protects Christians from satanic attacks and schemes (Ephesians 6:10-18). Peter said, “Grace and peace be multiplied to you in the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord; seeing that His divine power has granted to us everything pertaining to life and godliness, through the true knowledge of Him” (2 Peter1:2-3).

“For even though I am absent in body, nevertheless I am with you in spirit, rejoicing to see your good discipline and the stability of your faith in Christ (Colossians 2:5). Paul couldn’t be in Colosse because he was a prisoner in a Roman jail. Even though he wasn’t there in person, he was there in spirit, praying for these Christians in Colosse and every other Christian of that day. Paul had learned from Epaphras (Colossians 1:7) that the Christians in Colosse were steadfast in their godly lifestyle and the stability of their faith in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior was strong—Paul was thrilled to hear the good news. God ordained pastors are always thrilled to hear that the people they have taught are living to please the Lord and are as strong as ever in their passion to serve the Lord. Good news from present and former church members is always received with joy by God ordained pastors.

“Therefore as you have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him” (Colossians 2:6). Paul again reemphasis his heartfelt love for these Christians in Colosse. Now that you are settled in your belief that Jesus Christ is Lord of heaven and earth, and you are firm in your stand for Jesus Christ, now just keep on walking in Christ Jesus. The word “walk” here means your daily lifestyle, your everyday thoughts, words and actions. A Christian who has a strong faith in Jesus Christ and a good knowledge of God’s Word will have the spiritual wisdom to keep themselves out of ungodly activities and situations. John tells us that everyone who says he is a Christian should live his life as Jesus Christ lived His life on this earth (1 John 2:6). How did Jesus Christ live His life while He was on this earth? He lived a holy and loving life by allowing the Holy Spirit to control His life. Jesus Christ always did what His heavenly Father told Him to do (John 5:30).

“Having been firmly rooted and now being built up in Him and established in your faith, just as you were instructed, and overflowing with thanksgiving” (Colossians 2:7). A Christian’s faith grows as their wisdom and knowledge of God and Jesus Christ increases. Like a large oak tree with roots that go deep into the ground for its nutrients and water, a Christian will find the spiritual food they need for spiritual growth only when they study the Bible in an in-depth method. The deep things of God cannot be understood without the Spirit of God revealing them to Christians (1 Corinthians 2:6-16). Christians need to dig deep into God’s Word, feed on God’s Word daily and make the Bible a major part of their lifestyle. Christians who have their mind constantly on the things of this world will never understand the deep things of God, or how to apply God’s wisdom and knowledge to their daily lifestyle. King David wrote, “Your word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against You” (Psalm 119:11).