Drone helps control invasive species on Norfolk Island

By Ryan Mason
Small islands in the Pacific, and elsewhere are challenged by not having crop duster aircraft. Usually there isn’t the year-round work to warrant keeping specialised equipment on an island. On Norfolk Island, this challenge is being met by use of drones, but not to fertilise crops, on Norfolk Island a drone is used to control an invasive species. New Zealand company Aerospread deploys a large drone there to help control Argentine ants. As pilot Greg Quin tells Carl Smith, drones allow access to all those inaccessible spots found amongst rough terrain.

Read more at ABC Australia

