Drone helps control invasive species on Norfolk Island

Small islands in the Pacific, and elsewhere are challenged by not having crop duster aircraft. Usually there isn’t the year-round work to warrant keeping specialised equipment on an island. On Norfolk Island, this challenge is being met by use of drones, but not to fertilise crops, on Norfolk Island a drone is used to control an invasive species. New Zealand company Aerospread deploys a large drone there to help control Argentine ants. As pilot Greg Quin tells Carl Smith, drones allow access to all those inaccessible spots found amongst rough terrain.

