Maynard Lund Passes

Maynard Lund, 88, a longtime Ritzville resident, passed away peacefully due to complications from acute renal failure after a brief illness, at East Adams Rural Hospital in Ritzville,Washington. Maynard went to be with his Lord on February 10th, 2022, reuniting with loved ones who passed before him.

His funeral was celebrated at the American Legion Hall on February 19th, 2022. Pastor Steve Schofstoll officiated with Kirk Danekas delivering a heartfelt eulogy. With their ag planes, pilots Gavin Morse, Jared Felder, and Rob Mcguier performed a very moving Missing Man Formation flyover to honor Maynard after the funeral service. His friends and family then gathered at the Ritzville Eagles Club #2739 where they had been graciously invited for a meal and the sharing of memories. Per Maynard’s wishes, interment of his ashes will be at the Beaver Creek Churchyard Cemetery located near Williston, North Dakota. Maynard was baptized and grew up attending this church, which is a few miles from the old family ranch and Lund’s Landing. The Links, oneof his favorite golf courses, is also nearby. Williston held a special place in his heart. Throughout his life, he often returned to visit family and friends.

Maynard was born in Great Falls, Montana to Howard and Maud (Ray) Lund. When he was two, he and his adored big sister Marlene moved with their parents to what would become the family farm/cattle ranch in Nesson Valley near Williston, North Dakota. Maynard attended Nesson Valley grade school, a one-room schoolhouse. The friendships forged during those childhood years remained for the rest of his life. Maynard had fond memories of him and his sister Marlene riding their horses to school and working the cattle ranch with his family. This was where he developed his lifelong independent spirit, love of the land, and being outdoors. Maynard was level-headed though adventuresome starting early in life. He and his cousin swam across the Missouri River and back again in their late teens! He enjoyed football and boxing in high school, graduating Williston High School in 1953. After graduating, he continued working the family cattle ranch with his father, but spent a short stint logging in the Montana forests and working the North Dakota oil fields.

Maynard met Ellie Jangula, a teacher, and together they learned the Jitterbug swing dance and lit up dance floors wherever they went. They were married in Napoleon, North Dakota in August of 1958.

Maynard and Ellie shared 35 years of marriage together. Their first child Vonnie was born in 1964. Then in 1966 they adopted a two-week-old baby girl, Vickie. Their last child, Vanessa, was born in 1968. Maynard and his wife Ellie built a beautiful home, yard, and garden together, raised their three daughters, ran two businesses, and were very active in the local community. His family has many great, fun memories of him taking them snow skiing on the winter weekends. A responsible, dependable, patient, and compassionate father. In the early 1960s, he spent two years as an officer in the Williston Police Department while he learned to fly through a good friend, Cal Marburger of Williston. Maynard flew as an ag pilot for the Marburger brothers in North Dakota and would then follow the crop seasons, flying in Wisconsin, Mississippi, Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho. In the late 1960s, he moved his family to Ritzville, Washington, working as an ag pilot. He started his own successful agricultural aviation operation, Lund Flying Service in 1971, which he ran and flew for until his early 70s. He flew helicopters at the start of his business, later returning to fixed wing ag planes. He also owned Tachell Aviation in the Tri-Cities, where he met master mechanic/inspector/pilot, Charlie Landells. They became good longtime friends and started a business together, L&L Helicopters, in Montana/Idaho.

His adventurous spirit led him to ferry ag planes across the Rocky Mountains, bad weather or not, flying at treetop height following roads if need be, flying aerobatics in air shows with his T-6 Texan, and crop dusting until his early 70s. Maynard’s pilot friends would comment on his natural piloting ability. Maynard was a very calm, cool, and collected man, but also good-natured and fun-loving. He was a volunteer EMT and a volunteer fireman. He flew law enforcement personnel searching for illegal drug operations and participated in search, rescue, and recovery. He even went skydiving with Skydive West Plains at the age of 80!Maynard was a gifted and accomplished aviator who dedicated his career to agricultural aviation. Some of his accomplishments and awards: Served as a board member of the National Agricultural Aviation Association. President of the Pacific Northwest Aerial Applicators Alliance. Pacific Northwest Aerial Applicators Alliance of Washington, Idaho, and Oregon Award for Persistence and Diligence in pursuing the goals of agricultural aviation in the Northwest. Agrinaut Award in recognition and appreciation for his outstanding contribution to the development of the Lund Nozzle and the Eliminator (pesticide spray boom) which helped reduce drift activities for aerial application. He held a patent on the Lund Nozzle. Industry Innovator Award. Pacific Northwest Aerial Applicators Alliance “Lester H Mills” Award for Outstanding Achievement. Washington State University Certificate of Appreciation, in recognition of services and support rendered to the aerial spray pattern analysis program. He was a leader in drift reduction activities for aerial application and traveled extensively throughout the western United States to assist operators to improve their application patterns and reduce drift.

Maynard was very involved in his local community. He served 20+ years as a volunteer EMT for the Ritzville Hospital and as a volunteer fireman for the Ritzville Fire Department. He served as a Commissioner of the Ritzville Hospital, was an honorary member of the Ritzville Lion’s Club, and an avid longtime Eagle’s member and trustee. In retirement, golfing became his passion. He was first on the golf course in the spring, and last off in the late fall. Forever the realistic optimist, he took retirement in stride, embracing volunteer service and golfing. He was still dancing in his 70s.He greatly enjoyed the camaraderie and banter he shared with everyone he knew. Maynard was a highly principled, ethical, and honest man. He was down to earth, with a wide circle of friends, appreciating all. Over the years he was able to anonymously help several organizations and individuals in need. He had a humble, generous, and kind heart. Never one to complain, adversity was met with his forever calming “time will tell” manner. As friends of Maynard said, Maynard was Maynard up until the end.

Maynard was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Maud Lund, his sister Marlene Eide, and nephew David Eide. He is survived by his ex-wife Ellie Lund, who remained a good friend of his, three daughters: Vonnie, Vickie, and Vanessa, six grandchildren: Matthew, Crystal, David, Ryan, Jacob, and Audrey, two nieces, and a nephew. His was an amazing life very well lived. Maynard was a wonderful man, father, and role model. His kind twinkly eyes, warm smile, and sense of humor will always be remembered. His strong presence in our lives will be forever missed.