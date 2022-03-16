HomeUncategorizedNebraska Ag Pilot Ken Schmitz Receives Pilot of the Year

Nebraska Ag Pilot Ken Schmitz Receives Pilot of the Year

By AgAirUpdate Staff
Ken Schmitz, owner of Petersburg Flying Service, received a special Airman of the Year award during the recent annual convention of the Nebraska Aviation Trades Association (NATA) in Kearney. Read more on this at https://albionnewsonline.com/2022/03/15/ag-pilot-ken-schmitz-receives-special-award/

