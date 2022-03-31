Home-United StatesRepetitive Inspection AD Proposed for Main Rotor Blades on Bell 206

Repetitive Inspection AD Proposed for Main Rotor Blades on Bell 206

By Graham Lavender
Sourced from NAAA via FAA.

The FAA proposes to adopt a new airworthiness directive (AD) for Bell Textron Canada Model 206L, 206L-1, 206L-3 and 206L-4 helicopters with a certain part-numbered main rotor (M/R) blade installed under Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) SR02684LA. This proposed AD was prompted by delamination of M/R blades. This proposed AD would require a repetitive inspection for delamination and, depending on the results, removing the M/R blade from service and reporting certain information.

If adopted, this proposed AD would require action before the M/R blade accumulates 400 total hours time-in-service (TIS) or 2,400 engine starts since initial installation on any helicopter (whichever occurs first) or within 100 hours TIS after the effective date of this AD. Comments are requested and must be received before May 9. View or comment on the proposed AD at this link.

Graham Lavender
