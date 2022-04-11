Andrew Moore, NAAA CEO, Celebrates 25 Years of Industry Service

Andrew Moore recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with the National Agricultural Aviation Association. His career began in April of 1997 as the Director of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs, eventually leading to the role of Executive Director/CEO in 2002. Andrew has been instrumental in guiding the association and industry through many regulatory and industry challenges. In addition, his leadership helped craft the celebratory events including NAAA’s 50th anniversary and the 100th Year of Ag Aviation celebration. Andrew also serves as NAAA’s lobbyist and the agricultural aviation industry liaison to the federal government.