Illinois to Host Operation S.A.F.E. May 23, 2022

The Operation S.A.F.E Fly-in clinic is scheduled for the week of May 23, 2022 Kevin Palmers Airstrip in Manito, Illinois. The identifier is IL45,

There will be the availability to run dry calibration along with liquid. Please have someone bring the dry material that you would like to run to the event. Please rinse hopper and spray system before arrival. There will be water available, however, if you wanted to bring clean water, the mixture ratio is 100 gallons of water per vial of red dye. There will be transportation to the nearest motels if needed.

The motels we recommend are the Holiday Inn Express (309) 353-3305 or The Hampton Inn and Suites (877) 461-1402 in Pekin.

For more information, contact:

Garrett Lindell

Lindell Aerial Ag Service, Inc

1276 HWY 94

Aledo, IL 61231

(309) 582-5445