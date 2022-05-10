Yorkton Aircraft Participates in Saskatchewan’s ‘first-ever’ Aviation and Career Conference

The Moose Jaw Municipal Airport (MJMA) hosted Saskatchewan’s first General Aviation and Career Fly-in Conference on May 6 and 7.

Andrew Goddard, a parts specialist and aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) at Yorkton Aircraft Service Ltd., had a booth set up to answer questions about aircraft maintenance and agricultural aviation.

Candace Pardo, Provincial Airways’ Chief Flight Instructor and Director of the Canadian Owner’s and Pilot’s Association (COPA) in Saskatchewan, wanted to see the general public and youth interested in aviation careers come out to see what goes on at MJMA and interact with as many aviation professionals as possible.

The conference kicked off on Friday, May 6, at 8:30 p.m. with a showing of Top Gun (1986) projected on the side of a hangar at the airport. Free popcorn and soft drinks were provided.

The next morning, Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m., the day started with a $10 pancake breakfast, with proceeds going to COPA’s scholarship fund.

