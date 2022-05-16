Home-InternationalNZ Ag-Pilot's Cresco Ferry Flight - Video

NZ Ag-Pilot’s Cresco Ferry Flight – Video

By AgAir Update Staff
Marginal VMC and how he got there – watch on YouTube

 

  • 1975 Grumman 164A1975 Grumman 164A
    1975 Grumman AG CAT 164A · Driven NaN miles, P&W 985 450hp TT 10,954, SMOH 559, SATLOC Bantam, CP-11 Nozzles, Smoker, bottom load fuel, Weath Aero fan, Has speed ring. Good airplane, times will go up [...] Read more »
    Published: May 15, 2022 - 3:05 am
  • UH-1H Huey Helicopter Restricted Category and a 137 Certificate are for sale.UH-1H Huey Helicopter Restricted Category and a 137 Certificate are for sale.
    UH-1H Huey Helicopter Restricted Category and a 137 certificate are for sale. Do you want to enter into 137 operations immediately? This UH-1H Helicopter and 137 certificate combo/or separate are f[...] Read more »
    Published: May 13, 2022 - 11:07 pm
  • Ag Pilot Looking for Full Time SeatAg Pilot Looking for Full Time Seat
    Arkansas Rice Pilot looking for a full-time seat. I have 802 and 502 time, dry, and herbicide experience. Looking for a job in Arkansas or Southeast Missouri. I'll send a resume and references upon re[...] Read more »
    Published: May 12, 2022 - 3:03 pm

