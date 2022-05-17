Home-NAAASupport the NAAA with a Live or Silent Auction Donation

Support the NAAA with a Live or Silent Auction Donation

By NAAA
A message from NAAA:

We look forward to seeing you for our 2022 Ag Aviation Expo in Knoxville, Tenn., Dec. 5-8, a new convention destination for NAAA.
Each year we host a Live and Silent Auction to help us raise funds to financially support NAAA programs at the Ag Aviation Expo. Help us make this year’s auction a roaring success. While it is still several months until the 2022 Ag Aviation Expo, the convention dates will be here before you know it! The earlier you inform NAAA of your donation, the more advertising your donation and company name will receive. Thank you to Pratt & Whitney Canada for their generous donation of a brand new PT6-34AG engine.

Fill out this donation form or email your donation details to Lindsay Barber, NAAA’s Director, Meetings, Marketing & Special Projects. Please include a value with your donation. Thank you in advance for your consideration of donating an item to the NAAA Live and Silent auctions.

It’s because of member companies like yours that have been a driving force in the success of NAAA! Whether you’re an Operator, Pilot or Allied member, you’ve supported NAAA in some way through membership, NAAREF/PAASS donations, attending or exhibiting at the Ag Aviation Expo, sponsorship and/or donating an item to our past auctions. We’re excited to see you in Knoxville. Thank you for your consideration!
  • 400 Brave400 Brave
    2600 TTSN, 170 Prop since new, 500 Since major on engine, ADs all current, New Starter, Alternator and Regulator last summer, Bantam GPS, CP check valves and nozzles, electric fan brake, always hanger[...] Read more »
    Published: May 19, 2022 - 1:49 am
  • Ag Pilot NeededAg Pilot Needed
    Looking for a Thrush qualified ag pilot. No smoking, no drinking, no drama. Must be insurable! Full-time position. Email references to rusty@rustysflyingservice.com[...] Read more »
    Published: May 18, 2022 - 6:40 pm
  • Ag Tip WingletsAg Tip Winglets
    (2) Sets of Ag Tip Winglets for a Thrush or Air Tractor. $2,500 plus freight. Price per set. Call 210-844-4074[...] Read more »
    Published: May 18, 2022 - 6:30 pm

X