Living a Lifestyle to Please God

The apostle Paul wrote, “Walk (Live our life) in a manner worthy of the calling with which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love” (Ephesians 4:2). The words “humble and humility” are mentioned over 80 times in the Bible. “By humility and the fear of the Lord are riches and honor and life” (Proverbs 22:4). “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will lift you up” (James 4:10). Humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time” (1 Peter 5:6).

“Moses was very humble, more than all men who were on the face of the earth” (Numbers 12:3). Moses didn’t want to go up against the Egyptian Pharaoh unless the Lord went with him; Moses knew that he had no power or strength within himself. Moses’ leadership was challenged by Korah and his friends, so Moses sought the Lord’s help in taking care of this rebellious situation and the Lord opened the earth and it swallowed up Korah and all his followers (Exodus 16). God used Moses to perform some of the most amazing miracles of human history. “God gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak” (Isaiah 40:29).

A gentle person doesn’t become upset or angry over every little thing they disagree with; they realize that the other person might be right. And most of the time it doesn’t make any difference who is right or wrong. Silly arguments can cause lots of harm among friends. “A soft answer turns away wrath,but a harsh word stirs up anger…It’s to a man’s honor to avoid strife, but every fool is quick to quarrel” (Proverbs 15:1, 20:3). “Slander no one, to be peaceable and considerate, and always to be gentle towards everyone” (Titus 3:2). We’re to be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry (James 1:19).

God doesn’t like habitual complaining (Numbers 11:1). Knowing when to speak up or keep our mouth shut, and knowing when a situation is important enough to become angry over, or just let it slide, is a mark of a meek and spiritually strong person. James wrote, “When words are many, sin is not absent, but he who holds his tongue is wise” (Proverbs 10:19). The psalmist said, “I will watch my ways and keep my tongue from sin” (Psalm 39:1). Everyone needs to heed the warnings, “Be angry and sin not…Do everything without complaining” (Ephesians 2:26, Philippians 2:4).

“A patient man has great understanding, but a quick-tempered man displays folly” (Proverbs 14:29). Knowing how to wait without getting upset or upsetting those around us is a good characteristic to have. Lack of patience can cause a person to do some very stupid things. Delays and interruptions will come into our lives; it’s a natural part of this sinful world we live in. There’s something to delay or interrupt us every day of our life. It isn’t the delays and interruptions that are the problem—it’s how we handle them. Interruptions and delays can turn out to be an opportunity of a lifetime. “Those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:1).

Simon of Cyrene was on his way to celebrate Passover, but suddenly he was pulled out of the crowd by a Roman soldier and required to carry the Cross for a man named Jesus, whom he probably didn’t even know (Matthew 27:32). Yet this interruption gave him a place in one of the most magnificent dramas of all time. This man’s name was written in the Bible for all eternity because his schedule was interrupted. “God is not unjust; He will not forget your work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His people and continue to help them” (Hebrews 6:10).

The story of Joseph in the Old Testament is a good example of God’s providence in our life (Genesis 37,39-50). Strong believers in Jesus Christ know that God will take care of every situation in their life in His own time and way. Many times God allows bullies to destroy each other: “The trouble he causes recoils on himself; his violence comes down on his own head…Evil will slay the wicked; the foes of the righteous will be condemned (Psalm 7:16, 34:21).

It’s a serious mistake for people to believe that they’re getting away with any kind of evil. God knows all our motives, thoughts, words and actions (Psalm 94:11). “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12). “Who is wise and understanding among you? Let him show it by his good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom” (James 3:13).

Carlin Lawrence