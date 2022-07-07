Home-InternationalAir Tractor Brings Back Aircraft Familiarization Courses

Air Tractor Brings Back Aircraft Familiarization Courses

By Graham Lavender
Air Tractor has announced a new schedule of Aircraft Familiarization courses, designed as introductions to new Air Tractor products. All pilots, owners, and/or operators are invited to attend the many sessions scheduled for 2022/2023. Registration is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis and is limited to 10 students per session. Class tuition is $3,500 USD per course.

The tuition is waived if you have purchased a brand-new Air Tractor (any model) after January 1, 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Tractor is extending this complimentary tuition offer, which is normally good for 24 months. An aircraft bill of sale and letter from your company (if not owner/operator) stating that the student is an employee is required.

Aviation inspectors or government officials should contact Brian Hahn, Air Tractor’s Director of Training for enrollment. Others can visit https://airtractor.com/training-courses/ to enroll online.

Training Schedule:

  • July 18-22, 2022
  • August 22-26, 2022
  • October 3-7, 2022
  • November 14-18, 2022
  • December 12-16, 2022
  • January 16-20, 2023
  • February 13-17, 2023
  • March 6-10, 2023
